NFL capsules

Texans at Jets

3:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE -- Texans by 7

SERIES -- Jets lead 5-2; Texans beat Jets 24-17, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(3) 136.8;RUSH;106.2 (21)

(19) 232.7;PASS;190.7 (30)

(13) 369.5;YARDS;296.9 (30)

(5) 19.9;POINTS;25.4 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS;VS.;JETS (RK)

(5) 88.2;RUSH;132.0 (27)

(24) 260.6;PASS;243.8 (16)

(13) 348.8;YARDS;375.8 (23)

(7) 20.8;POINTS;27.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown at least one TD pass in 18 consecutive games. He has 13 TD passes and 2 INTs in last 7 games ... RB Lamar Miller tied for sixth in NFL with 909 yards rushing. Has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in three of last four games, and joins Rams' Todd Gurley as only RBs with 6,000 yards from scrimmage (6,191) and 35 or more TDs from scrimmage (36). ... Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold made return last week after missing three games with strained foot and led New York to first fourth-quarter comeback. Darnold has thrown NFL-leading 15 INTs.

Browns at Broncos

7:20 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE -- Broncos by 2½

SERIES -- Broncos lead 23-5; Broncos beat Browns 26-23, OT, Oct. 18, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(14) 120.2;RUSH;130.2 (7)

(17) 239.2;PASS;228.4 (21)

(15) 359.4;YARDS;358.6 (16)

(18) 22.5;POINTS;22.3 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(28) 133.3;RUSH;119.2 (19)

(31) 277.9;PASS;264.2 (26)

(31) 411.2;YARDS;383.4 (24)

(24) 25.5;POINTS;21.7 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns QB Baker Mayfield has 1,406 yards passing, 11 TDs, 4 interceptions since interim coach Gregg Williams supplanted coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29. ... Mayfield's 261.5 yards passing per game are second best by rookie since 1970. (Andrew Luck, 273.4 in 2012). ... Rookie RB Nick Chubb has TD run in five consecutive games. ... Broncos QB Case Keenum hasn't thrown interception since Oct. 28. Keenum hasn't topped 200 yards passing in three weeks but is averaging 270 yards in last three home starts. ... Rookie RB Phillip Lindsay has six TD runs in last four games.

Sports on 12/15/2018