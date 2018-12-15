FOOTBALL

Saban: Durkin not hired

Former Maryland coach DJ Durkin is spending time with the Alabama football staff but hasn't been hired. Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban said in a statement Friday that Durkin "is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint." Saban said Durkin hasn't been "hired in any capacity" but is observing Alabama's football operations as other coaches have done. Durkin was fired Oct. 31 after an investigation into the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Durkin faced allegations of bullying and intimidation by himself and one of his assistants. He spent more than two months on administrative leave while independent investigations were conducted into McNair's death and the culture surrounding the team. Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has been hired to replace Durkin at Maryland.

Snell to skip final year

Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. said he'll skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft, but will play in the Wildcats' New Year's Day bowl game. Snell announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. He thanked the school's fans for making Kentucky feel like home, but said "there comes a time you have to leave home to build a life of your own. That's what I'm about to do." Snell had three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Kentucky. This season, he rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is 107 yards away from become the school's career rushing leader. He said he'll play for the No. 16 Wildcats when they face No. 13 Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Sapp to enter NFL draft

Tennessee linebacker Quart'e Sapp says he's bypassing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Sapp tweeted out a video announcing his intentions Friday, the same day he earned his degree. After making 78 tackles to rank fourth on the team last season, Sapp had 29 tackles in a reduced role under a new coaching staff this year. Following a loss to Florida, Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt said he asked Sapp to leave the sideline after the linebacker refused a request to enter the game. Sapp tweeted the next day that "I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game." Pruitt called Sapp "a great ambassador to our program" two days after that game. Sapp thanked Pruitt in the video he released Friday.

Raiders' Bryant suspended

Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse. The NFL announced Friday that Bryant has violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement in April 2017 and has been placed back on the suspended list for an indefinite period of time. Bryant is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is in the final year of his contract and eligible for free agency next year. The Raiders traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Bryant during the draft. Oakland cut Bryant on Sept. 1 and then brought him back later that month. He had 19 catches for 266 yards in 8 games this season.

Umpire fined, reinstated

A person familiar with the move said the NFL has fined umpire Roy Ellison $9,300 and reinstated him from administrative leave after his dispute in Miami with Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. The person confirmed the fine to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the league hadn't commented. The fine is the amount of one game check for Ellison. TV video showed Hughes confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room after the Dolphins' win over the Bills on Dec. 2 and accusing the official of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted, "I'll catch you! I'll catch you, guaranteed!" before being pulled away by a teammate. Ellison was placed on administrative leave last week.

BASEBALL

Joan Steinbrenner dies

Joan Steinbrenner, the wife of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, died Friday. She was 83. The Yankees said she died surrounded by family at her home in Tampa, Fla. Joan Steinbrenner held the title of Yankees vice chairman. Elizabeth Joan Zieg was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and received a degree in dental hygiene from Ohio State. In 1956, she married George Steinbrenner, who died in 2010. She is survived by sons Hank and Hal; daughters Jessica Steinbrenner and Jennifer Steinbrenner-Swindal; 14 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Hal has been the team's controlling owner since November 2008. The Yankees said a private family service will be held.

London game times set

The World Series champion Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will open Major League Baseball's first series in Britain with a night game and conclude the next day in the afternoon. MLB said Friday that the June 29 game at London's Olympic Stadium will start at 6:10 p.m. local time (12:10 p.m. Central) and be broadcast in the United States by Fox as part of its Saturday Game of the Week coverage. The following day's game is set for 3:10 p.m. (9:10 a.m. Central) and will be a Sunday Morning Baseball special event for ESPN, which also will have its regular Sunday night game at 6:10 p.m. Central. Boston is the home team in both games, played at the home of the Premier League club West Ham. The Red Sox are owned by the same parent company as Premier League power Liverpool.

OLYMPICS

Salt Lake City to enter bid

Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics -- most likely for 2030 -- in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. The U.S. Olympic Committee said Friday it was selecting Utah's capital, which stood out as a predictable, slam-dunk pick in a process that also included Denver and Reno, Nev. With venues still in place -- some of them upgraded -- from the 2002 Games, Salt Lake claims it can host again at a lower cost than other candidates, which aligns with the International Olympic Committee's new blueprint for the Games. It's almost a certain bet the bid will be for 2030, though the USOC left open the possibility of 2026, which only has two bidders -- from Sweden and Italy -- after voters in Calgary, Alberta, rejected a proposed bid.

FOOTBALL

Mary Hardin-Baylor wins D-III title

SHENANDOAH, Texas — Jase Hammack threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns, Markeith Miller rushed for 90 yards and a score, and Mary Hardin-Baylor won its second Division III national title in three years, beating defending champion Mount Union 24-16 on Friday night.

Hammack rebounded after losing a fumble in the first that led to the Purple Raiders’ lone touchdown by completing 11 of 19 passes and rallying the Crusaders (15-0) from a 10-0 deficit. T.J. Josey caught 5 passes for

78 yards and 1 touchdown for Mary Hardin-Baylor, which lost to the Raiders 12-0 last year in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.

Hammack also rushed for 44 yards.

D’Angelo Fulford was 18 of 37 for 194 yards and rushed for 45 yards, and had a 1-yard touchdown run to put Mount Union (14-1) up 10-0 with 31/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Josh Petruccelli added 57 rushing yards and Justin Hill caught 5 passes for 71 yards for the Raiders. Both teams finished with 303 yards.

