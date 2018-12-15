100 years ago

Dec. 15, 1918

EMMET -- Robert Harden, a well-known farmer, who lives near the Iron Mountain right of way, one and one-half miles south of this place, was found last night in an unconscious condition on the right of way, about two miles south of his farm, by the train crew of No. 67, and was carried to Hope for medical attention. Upon examination it was found that his skull was fractured. The cause of his injuries are unknown.

50 years ago

Dec. 15, 1968

• Residents of a number of North Little Rock neighborhoods have for years been carrying their garbage cans and other trash containers out to the curbs in front of their houses when the Sanitation Department crews were due to make collections. Residents of other areas have left their cans in their regular spots behind their homes where the sanitation workers collected the trash. ... Last week, the Area II Council of the Pulaski County Economic Opportunity Agency, suspecting that there might be some discrimination against Negroes and low-income groups, asked the Sanitation Department why some residents had to carry trash and garbage out, while others had theirs collected in the back yard. ... Stobaugh admitted that his Department hadn't gone out of its way to let residents know that the crews will make pickups in the back yard because it simplifies the laborers' work.

25 years ago

Dec. 15, 1993

WASHINGTON -- Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation disagree with Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders' recent comments over legalizing drugs, prompting one member to call for her resignation. Rep. Tim Hutchinson, R-Ark., said Tuesday that Elders was "out of the mainstream" when she said last week that drug legalization could significantly reduce violent crime. "It's a serious enough mistake ... that her resignation should be requested," Hutchinson said. ... The former Arkansas Health Department director said legalizing drugs "would markedly reduce our crime rate ... but I don't know all of the ramifications of this and we need to do some further studies."

10 years ago

Dec. 15, 2008

• Lawyers for the Arkansas State Police are studying convicted Westside Middle School gunman Andrew Golden's application to carry a concealed weapon to determine if misdemeanor charges can be filed, a state police spokesman said. Golden, 22, who was convicted in August 1998 as a juvenile for killing four students and a teacher, applied for a concealed-weapon permit Oct. 7 after completing a seven-hour course in Batesville on June 21. Golden used the name "Drew Douglas Grant" when applying. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said he did not know if Golden legally changed his name after his release from prison. State police learned it was Golden who applied when they matched the fingerprints taken after he completed the handgun training with those taken upon his arrest in the school shootings.

