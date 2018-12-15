Religion calendar

MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

• Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 815 W. 16th St., will host a free performance of Handel's Messiah by the Art Porter Singers at 5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 374-2891.

• Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 600 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock, will have its annual youth Christmas program at 3 p.m. Sunday. (501) 374-9948.

• Bethlehem Methodist Church, 2540 Bethlehem Road, Lonoke, will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The "Christmas Road to Bethlehem," the set of hand-painted scenes and signs that tell the Christmas story located on Bethlehem Road off Arkansas 31, north of Lonoke, is open until Jan. 1. (501) 438-2272 or (501) 454-0183.

• Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 2420 Wolfe St., will have a children's workshop musical at 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Rehearsals are from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Registration is $10. (501) 348-0365.

• Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd., will have organ and piano recitals with Jonathan Merritt and Melanie Martin at noon on Fridays through Dec. 21. The church's choir and members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will present Night of the Father's Love at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. (501) 661-1129.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., will hold a jazz worship service at 3 p.m. Sunday with Chuck Cole and members of the jazz group The Band. phcc-lr.org or (501) 663-8149.

• The children of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., will perform the the cathedral's annual Christmas pageant at 4 p.m. Sunday. A Lessons and Carols service will also be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 23. (501) 372-0294.

• Children and youths will perform "Come and Worship" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road. trinitypreslr.com or (501) 868-5848.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, will have a Lessons and Carols service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday; Star Song, a contemporary music Christmas service, at 10:45 in the church's Wilson Activity Center; and "Carols, Candles and Communion" at 4, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24 with instrumental preludes starting 10 minutes before each service. asburylr.org or (501) 225-9231.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., will explore The Song of Zechariah for its Sunday Forum Series: The Songs of Luke at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the parlor; the church's choirs will also lead a Lessons and Carols service at 6 p.m. with a reception afterward. (501) 375-2342.

• FaithSpring Church, 1515 Market St., will hold a Christmas Cantata at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 with music, and a Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. (501) 223-3300.

• Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, will retell the Christmas story through song and Scripture with "Celebrate the Wait," at 11 a.m. Sunday; will hold a Blue Christmas service at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 with musicians Christina Littlejohn, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra CEO; and Jess Anthony. The church will also hold a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. (501) 753-9533.

• Romans 1:16 Ministries, 1 Hogan Drive, and The Shack are partnering to create a warming center in southwest Little Rock where the needy can find meals and a place to sleep and wash their clothing. The ministries are seeking microwaves, paper products, bottled water, first-aid and cleaning supplies, cots and sleeping bags. To donate items or volunteer, contact Brian Haskins at (501) 346-8129.

• Rose City Community Church of Christ, 5601 Lynch Drive, North Little Rock, will have "Connect and Celebrate: Hearts United to Celebrate the Goodness of God" at 2:30 p.m. Sunday with speakers including Thomas Jackson, Monte Cox and Greg Clark. Child care will be provided. (501) 945-2277.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., will have a children's Christmas pageant at 5 p.m. and a Festival Choral Eucharist with incense at 10 p.m. Dec. 24. The church will not hold services Dec. 25 and will be closed Dec. 25-26.lovesaintmarks.org or (501) 225-4203.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will hold a Faith and Grief luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday with speaker Joe Holmes. Register at faithandgrief.org and find more information at sharonhughes@secondpreslr.org. The church will also host "Breakfast in Bethlehem" that includes continental breakfast, games and crafts. RSVP for the free event to karinhowze@secondpreslr.org or (501) 227-0000. The church's children's choir will perform "Jesus Lights the World" at 5 p.m.; and a traditional candlelight Communion service will be held at 7:30 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24.

• St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 4001 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle, will hold its annual Blue Christmas service at 6 p.m. Thursday. (501) 725-1268.

