FOOTBALL

Evans, Winslow named Harris Award finalists

Ouachita Baptist University junior defensive back Keandre Evans and Harding University senior defensive lineman T.J. Winslow were among the 81 finalists named Friday for the Cliff Harris Award, which honors the top defensive player in NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA.

Winslow, who was the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, had 24 tackles in 2018, but 12 of them were for loss -- including 10 1/2 sacks. He also forced 3 fumbles, recovered a fumble, and broke up 3 passes. Evans, who was named a first-team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association on Wednesday, finished with 68 tackles and 4 interceptions this season, as well as 14 pass breakups and 2 blocked kicks.

The award winner will be announced Dec. 24 and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's annual awards banquet Jan. 10.

Ferris State quarterback wins Harlan Hill

Ferris State quarterback Jayru Campbell was named by the Little Rock Touchdown Club, in conjunction with the Great American Conference, as the winner of the Harlan Hill Trophy on Friday as the NCAA Division II Player of the Year.

Campbell received 202 points, which was 76 more than Valdosta State's Rogan Wells.

Campbell has guided the Bulldogs to their first-ever national championship game appearance. The Bulldogs defeated Harding 21-19 on Nov. 17 and Ouachita Baptist University 37-4 on Dec. 1 in the Division II playoffs.

Campbell, who will be honored at the Touchdown Club's awards banquet Jan. 10, leads all Division II quarterbacks with 1,338 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns, while adding 2,800 passing yards and another 26 touchdowns.

BASEBALL

Arkansas State releases baseball schedule

Arkansas State University released its 2019 baseball schedule Friday afternoon. The schedule includes 28 home games at Tomlinson Stadium. ASU opens the season at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.

ASU's first home series is Feb. 22-24 against Valparaiso in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves' season-opening homestand will continue with a two-game series Feb. 26-27 against Mississippi Valley State.

The Red Wolves will open Sun Belt Conference play March 15-17 at Troy. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is scheduled May 21-26 in Conway, S.C.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Keandre Evans

TJ Winslow

Sports on 12/15/2018