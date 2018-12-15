RELIGION NEWS BRIEFS

Summit offers men training to mentor

Training for potential leaders of a Bible-based program for men will be held from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Monday at the The Summit Church, 1905 Dave Ward Drive in Conway.

Author and speaker Robert Lewis will lead the training and rally for those interested in leading and mentoring up to 10 young men during the eight-week program Man to Man, "to offer Biblical manhood wisdom within a relationship of men," a news release said. Men over 40 will learn more about leading tables of up to 10 men generally younger than 40 with a Bible-based perspective on topics surrounding "modern-day manhood" such as family and career. Dinner will be provided.

More than 500 young men are expected to participate in the Man to Man program, which will be held for eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning Jan. 22 at the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Center with the Rev. Kyle Reno and University of Central Arkansas football coach Nathan Brown. The program will be free for leaders and participants.

Register or find more information at adventures.life/conway.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

KUAR show deals with anti-Semitism

Jewish Arkansans spanning several generations discussed anti-Semitism on the latest episode of the KUAR-FM radio show Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, which aired Dec. 7 and Sunday.

Civil and human rights attorney Phil Kaplan, who has also appeared with Leslie Singer on KUAR as The Two Jewish Guys; Barry Block, rabbi of Congregation B'nai Israel in Little Rock and a board member of the Central Conference of American Rabbis; and Hanna Liebermann, the president of the Jewish student organization Hillel at Hendrix College in Conway each spoke about anti-Semitism from their own perspectives.

Phil Mariage, host of the program for the 18 years it has aired, noted that the show was taped on Nov. 29, a day after Elizabeth Midlarsky, a Jewish professor at Columbia University, found swastikas spray-painted in her office; and a month after the Oct. 27 shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, in which 11 people were killed in the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

"Up until now we've had Holocaust survivors, but [those] younger generations, they won't have any firsthand experience from their grandfather," said Mariage. "... History is a problem when you don't pay attention."

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow airs monthly and is dedicated to examining topics through a comparative generational format.

Visit ualrpublicradio.org/post/yesterday-today-tomorrow-anti-semetism to hear the full episode.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Polygamous sect's property deserted

SALT LAKE CITY -- A polygamous group at the Utah-Arizona border is letting go of the sprawling building where it worshipped in the latest sign that the sect run by imprisoned leader Warren Jeffs is crumbling and losing control of the community it ruled for a century.

Jeff Barlow says the nearly 53,000 square-foot meetinghouse in the remote red rock community hadn't been used for at least six months and the utilities had been turned off for about a month.

Barlow is executive director of an organization that oversees a former church trust that has properties in the sister cities of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz.

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints doesn't have a spokesperson to comment.

-- The Associated Press

19 Catholics killed in Algeria beatified

ALGIERS, Algeria -- A cardinal dispatched by the Vatican to Algeria held an unusual beatification ceremony on Dec. 8 for 19 monks, nuns and other Catholics who were killed during Algeria's civil war in the 1990s.

It was the first such ceremony in the Muslim world, according to Algeria's religious affairs minister. It came after Pope Francis recognized all 19 as martyrs in January, paving the way for the Dec. 8 ceremony in the western Algerian city of Oran. Beatification is a step in the process of being declared a saint.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, celebrated the Dec. 8 Mass at the Notre Dame de Santa Cruz basilica as the pope's special envoy.

Those honored included seven French Trappist monks who were abducted from the monastery of Tibhirine, south of Algiers, in 1996. Soon afterward, their skulls were discovered nearby; their bodies were never found. A radical group was blamed for their beheadings, but some observers have suggested Algeria's military was responsible.

The Algerian president agreed to allow and co-organize the beatification events in Algeria, despite some lingering tensions over the deaths. Algeria's religious affairs minister, ambassadors from several countries and other foreign dignitaries attended the event.

-- The Associated Press

Religion on 12/15/2018