U.S. 70 collision kills Beebe man

An Arkansas man died in a collision Thursday afternoon on U.S. 70 in Pulaski County after his vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement, the Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., William Harper, 55, of Beebe was traveling east on the highway near Walkers Corner Road east of North Little Rock when his 1999 Ford hydroplaned and veered into a westbound 2006 Ford driven by Shawn Smith, according to a report.

Harper was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he died a short time later, police said.

Smith, 48, was listed as injured.

Metro on 12/15/2018