Police Beat

Bank robber flees LR scene in cab

A Little Rock woman robbed a bank, rode in a cab to Conway and was arrested before noon Friday, arrest reports said.

Sheaquonda Latoya Hinton, 37, walked into the Arvest Bank at 500 Broadway and demanded money from a bank teller, an arrest report said. Hinton insinuated she had a weapon, the report said, and made off with an unspecified amount of cash.

A witness reported seeing Hinton get into a taxi, according to previous reports, and officers arrested her in a yellow cab on East Oak Street in Conway, the report said. In a post-Miranda Rights interview, officers said Hinton admitted to robbing the bank but said she had no weapon.

Hinton was in the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property as of Friday evening with no bond set.

NLR man accused of choking girlfriend

Officers said a North Little Rock man pointed a gun at his girlfriend, choked her and said he would kill her if she did not unlock her phone and give it to him Thursday.

Anthony Thompson, 29, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery just after 3 p.m. Thursday after reportedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and pointing a gun at her, an arrest report said.

Thompson was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail as of Friday evening.

Police say patient spit in nurse's face

A patient in the UAMS Medical Center emergency room became violent and spit in a nurse's face Thursday, according to an arrest report.

UAMS police officers arrested Steve D. Barton, 51, Thursday after he reportedly became combative and spit in a nurse's face while seeking medical treatment in the emergency room, the report said.

Barton was in the Pulaski County jail without bond on a charge of second-degree battery as of Friday evening.

Metro on 12/15/2018