Tainted food said to kill templegoers

Indian women mourn the death of relatives in a case of suspected food poisoning at Bidarahalli, near Sulawadi village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka state, India, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Police on Saturday arrested three people after at least 10 died of suspected food poisoning following a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Hindu temple in southern India. (AP Photo/Madhusudhan Sr)

NEW DELHI — Police on Saturday arrested three people after at least 11 died of suspected food poisoning after a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a Hindu temple in southern India.

Police officer Musharraf said more than 130 people were recovering from poisoning in hospitals in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka state.

Musharraf, who uses one name, said Hindu devotees ate cooked but contaminated vegetables and rice on Friday. They immediately started throwing up, complained of severe stomach pain and were taken to nearby hospitals. Musharraf said eight of those hospitalized were in critical condition.

He said three members of the temple’s management were arrested and samples of the food sent for chemical analysis.

Murege Swamy, who attended the temple ceremony, said: “They were giving us some offerings at the temple. It had a weird smell. When we asked what that was, they told us it is because of leaves in the offering.”

“As soon as we ate that, me and my friends felt a sharp pain in our stomachs and started [throwing up],” Swamy said.

