Capitol Event music to ears of patrons

The Arkansas Chamber Singers rang in the Christmas season with its 14th annual Capitol Event, taking place Dec. 1 at the Little Rock Club.

Guests chatted, sipped libations, bid on silent-auction items and watched the fireworks accompanying the lighting of the state Capitol before enjoying a dinner that featured a duo of grilled beef tenderloin and salmon with demi-glace and Citrus Buerre Blanc, accompanied by garlic roasted baby red potatoes; bacon-wrapped green bean bundles; and a dessert choice of New York-style cheesecake or cherry coulis and chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache. The evening was puncuated by the sounds of the B-Flats Band ... a band consisting of physicians and whose conception began with Chamber Singers alumna Susan Santa Cruz.

The Arkansas Chamber Singers is dedicated to presenting and promoting the art of choral singing to audiences throughout the state. Its 65 members perform four to five times each year in various locales throughout the state. The group awards vocal/choral music scholarships of $1,000 and $500 to any graduating senior from a public or private high school in Arkansas.

High Profile on 12/16/2018