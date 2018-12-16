COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Monday

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — A community music gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Bank. The evening will feature Christmas songs, including “White Christmas,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and other selections. Instrumentalists, singers and listeners are invited to attend.

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — Cabot AARP Chapter 3267 will meet at 6 p.m. for a meal and program at the Veterans Park Community Center. Steve Harbour will entertain the group with Christmas music, and the chapter will furnish the meat for dinner.

ONGOING

Camp Ubuzalwane: A Musical Revue

SEARCY — Online enrollment is open for Land O’ Frost Kidstage’s Camp Ubuzalwane; A Musical Revue. Classes will begin Jan. 7 and 8 for second- through sixth-graders and Jan. 10 for seventh-through 12th graders. All classes meet from 4-6 p.m. at Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave. The registration fee is $95, which includes a T-shirt. Register online at centeronthesquare.org/kidstage. Payment can be made by Jan. 6 via PayPal or by bringing a check to the theater. For more information, call (501) 368-0111 or visit centeronthesquare.org.

Certified Nursing Assistant Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s adult education and nursing and allied health departments, in collaboration with the North Central Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, will offer certified nursing assistant courses to those who need to earn their General Education Diploma (GED) or already have a high school diploma. The classes will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays during the spring semester. Students will also attend clinicals. For more information, contact Andrea Lee at (870) 612-2085 or Janet Rodgers at (870) 612-2164 in adult education.

Creative Writing Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host a creative writing course in the spring 2019 semester, taught by Maegon Mayes, a member of the Ozarka College English faculty. The class will meet from 2-3:20 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 14. Non-degree-seeking students are welcome; regular tuition rates apply. Students ages 60 and older are exempt from paying tuition. Registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Ozarka College-Mountain View by calling (870) 269-5600 or emailing megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Holiday Nut Sale

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Conservation District has varieties of nuts for sale for Christmas gifts or baking needs: Fancy Mammoth Pecan halves or pecan pieces in 1-pound bags, $9; 1-pound English Walnuts, pieces and halves, $8; and specialty nuts, all in 1-pound bags, $9 — Chocolate Amaretto, Praline, Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Pecan Halves; Sugar-free Chocolate Pecans, $10; Chocolate Almonds, $7.50; and Double Dipped Chocolate Peanuts, $6. Also available are Pistachios, $8.50; Chocolate Macadamias, $8.50; Chocolate Cashews, $9; and a 5-pound bag of raw peanuts. Gift tins are also available. To purchase nuts, visit 490 E. College St., Room 242, in Batesville or call (870) 793-4164, ext. 3, for more information.

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

BATESVILLE — The spring deadline is Jan. 15 to apply for a scholarship from the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Independence County. Single parents who are Arkansas residents, have earned a GED or high school diploma and are enrolled at an Arkansas college or university for spring 2019 are eligible to apply. Go to www.aspsf.org, select “Scholarships,” then “Independence County,” and complete an application. For more information, contact Alodia Hankins, program manager, at (870) 214-2460 or ahankins@aspsf.org.

Ice-Skating Rink

BATESVILLE — A 40-by-40-foot ice-skating rink under the Riverside Park Amphitheater will be open through Dec. 31. The open-skate schedule is 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturdays; and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. The cost to skate is $5 per person. Party reservations will be available for Sunday evenings for $125 per hour with a 30-skater maximum. To make a reservation, call Batesville Parks and Recreation at (870) 698-2427 or visit www.batesvilleparks.com.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Feed the Veterans

CABOT — The Feed the Veterans food pantry, 214 Rainbow Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month. The pantry, which lets veterans shop for the items and amounts they need, serves military veterans and their spouses and children younger than 18. Retirees, guardsmen and reservists are welcome. The only requirement is proof of military service — a DD-214 or a Veterans Affairs Health Care card or military ID. For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page, page@feedtheveterans.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eye glasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

First Day Hike: 100 Acres of Wonder

POCAHONTAS — The First Day Hike: 100 Acres of Wonder will take place from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S. Participants will meet on the Visitor Center Porch, then discover the quiet beauty of northeast Arkansas in wintertime as they explore 100-plus acres of undeveloped woods and wetlands. After the hike, hot chocolate and hot cider will be served around the fireplace at the Visitor Center. Admission is free. For more information, call (870) 892-4708.

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline is Jan. 7 for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2019 scholarships. The fund awards scholarships to White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. Applicants may view the application at www.aspsf.org/county_white.html. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or call (501) 230-2414.

First Responder Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville will offer a First Responder Course, a prerequisite to EMT Basic Training, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 19 to March 28, in Room 926 of the Nursing Allied Health Building on campus. The course fee is $125, and the textbook at the UACCB Bookstore is approximately $133, plus tax. For more information or to register, call (870) 612-2082 or email communityed@uaccb.edu.

