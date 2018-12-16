COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Dec. 16

A Charlie Brown Christmas

BENTON — The Young Players of Benton will present A Charlie Brown Christmas at 2 p.m. at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Main St. The show features students in the Young Players Early Stages group, which includes kindergartners through sixth-graders. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $12 for senior citizens, members of the military and college students; and $6 for children through high school age. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theroyalplayers.com or by calling (501) 315-5483 to make reservations and pay at the door.

Dec. 17

Gift Wrapping 101

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn the basics of gift wrapping at 3:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 17-22

Food for Fines

BENTON/BRYANT — Library card holders are invited to bring in nonperishable food items as payment for overdue fines during business hours Monday through Saturday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec 18

Teen Christmas Party

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to a Christmas party at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature snacks, games and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to Tinker Tuesdays in the Makerspace at 5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Adultish Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature

a holiday book exchange. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Painting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Sign With Song

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn sign language through song at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 19

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to make a craft at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Making Warm Wishes

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit or crochet hats and scarves for those in need from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 20

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

BENTON — The Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Classic Games: Parcheesi

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play the classic game Parcheesi at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Dec. 21

We Made It! Fridays

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to create a a craft at 10 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to practice and hone the skills learned in the library’s classic games workshops from 1-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Family Holiday Crafting

BENTON — Family members of all ages are invited to create holiday-inspired crafts from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Vintage Quilts Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The art exhibit Heirloom Treasures: Vintage Quilts Handmade by Audrey Sosebee Dixon, 1913-2006 is on display through Jan. 25 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays (closed Christmas and New Year’s weeks). For more information, visit www.ccahc.org or call (870) 245-7982.

Musical Christmas Holiday Light Display

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Hot Springs Village Realty will present a Musical Christmas Holiday Light Display at 5:30 nightly through Jan. 1, adjacent to the Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center parking lot. The lights will be accompanied by radio station 88.1 FM.

December Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The December exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., features new work by Dolores Justus, Dan Thornhill and others. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Arlington Lawn Holiday Lights Display

HOT SPRINGS — For the celebration of the holidays, there will be a display of Christmas lights through Dec. 31 on the Arlington Lawn in Hot Springs National Park.

Garvan Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights

HOT SPRINGS — Holiday Lights at Garvan Woodland Gardens is on display from 5-9 nightly, except on Christmas. The display features 5 million lights in natural settings, as well as a 50-foot holiday tree. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 12. Garvan Gardens members are admitted free. For tickets or more information, call Garvan Woodland Gardens at (501) 262-9300.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at

5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

