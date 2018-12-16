Cornwell heads Hall of Fame inductees for Arkansas State Golf Association's 2019 class

Golf Channel personality and Fayetteville native Lisa Cornwell leads the Arkansas State Golf Association 2019 Hall of Fame class.

Cornwell, along with Jerald Barnett, Bill Hall and the late Jon Zieske, will be inducted in an Oct. 24 ceremony at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

ASGA Hall of Fame classes 2019 Jerald Barnett, Lisa Cornwell, Bill Hall, Jon Zieske 2018 Dawn Darter, Chris Jenkins, Brent Winston 2017 Bryce Molder, Jim O’Keane, Dan Van Horn, David White 2016 Jack O’Keefe, Julie Oxendine, Warren Stephens 2015 No Hall of Fame Class - ASGA Centennial Banquet 2014 Glen Day, Barry Howard, Wes McNulty 2013 John A. Cooper Family, Ken Duke, Bev Hargraves, Orville Henry Ginger Brown Lemm 2012 Petey King, Dr. Malcolm Moore, Jr., Dan Snider, Tim Zimmerebner 2011 Randy Beaver, Tom Raney 2010 Carolyn Creekmore, Horace Lacey, Mike Mitchell, Sam Spikes 2009 Bobby Baker, Rosey Bartlett, Jay Fox, Bobby McGee 2008 Jeff Hamm, Carl Jackson, Al Rayford, Ralph Williams 2007 Joe Bushee, Sean Fister, Pete Fleming, E.B. Gee, Chester Lowe 2006 Al Alexander, Jack Jordan, Louis Lee, Bill Martin, Tanna Richard 2005 Cliff Calderwood, Harold Calderwood, Tommy Hanson, Jim Lindsey, Grover Poole, Don White 2004 Joe Brown, Paul Collum, Bob Ralston, Steve Ralston, Patricia Weis 2003 Richard Crawford, L. E. “Gene” Keeney, Charles Lewis III, Pat Summerall, Clyde “Sug” Wilson 2002 Jane Whitmore Chronister, John Daly, Walter Eugene Davis, George McKeown, R.H. Sikes, Richard “Bubba” Smart 2001 Martha Jett McAlister, Dick Murphy, Wyn Norwood, Frank Stiedle, Tommy Stobaugh 2000 Robert Dedman, Jack Fleck, Ed Harris, Ed Dell Wortz 1999 Ross Collins, Stan Lee, Lucy Byrd Mock, Byron Nelson 1998 Davis Love, Jr., Mary Perrin, Jack Stephens, Willis Watkins 1997 Miller Barber, Fred Gordy, Jr., Bill Henry, Charles Lewis, Jr., Paul Lewis 1996 Ellis Bogan, Tommy Bolt, Alice Fryer, Lou Miller, Ron Richard, Charles “Monk” Wade 1995 S. W. Creekmore, Ted Darragh, “Dutch” Harrison, Jack Robinson, Hogan Roundtree 1994 Walter “Junie” Dowell, Herman Hackbarth, Don Murphy, Paul Runyan, Hattie Turnage

A Golf Central host and on-course reporter for Golf Channel, Cornwell, 44, was 14 when she won the first of four Arkansas state amateur titles. A former collegiate golfer at SMU and the University of Arkansas, Cornwell won a total of seven state championships, including her days in the ASGA junior program.

"When I won at 14, it was so surreal at the time," Cornwell said. "I've got to say I got a little emotional when I got the call from Barry Howard for this. It's such an honor. I can't tell you what my home state means to me."

Cornwell didn't aspire to join the professional ranks, though she plays in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in July. Her home is in Orlando, Fla., where Golf Channel is headquartered. She returns to Arkansas about 5-6 times a year.

She said she enjoys seeing the number of former Razorbacks and other Arkansans on all of the major tours.

"The Razorback logo travels well," she said. "I even get some woo pig sooies when I'm at places."

Zieske was the head professional at The Alotian Club in Roland from 2004 until his sudden death at the age of 48 in June 2017.

"He was like my son," said Alotian Chief Operating Officer Dan Snider, who hired Zieske at The Alotian Club after a stint as assistant professional at the Country Club in Little Rock from 1995-2004. "He was respected by all golf professionals because of his character and his faith in God."

Zieske served on the board of The First Tee of Central Arkansas and as a director of the state's PGA Junior Golf program. He was Louisiana State Amateur champion in 1989 and was the PGA South Central Section Arkansas Chapter Player of the Year three years in a row (2008-2010), winning the South Central Section's Professional of the Year title in 2010.

"He did what he could for everyone," Snider said. "He was a good player, a good instructor and had a personality everybody liked and respected."

Barnett, 85, a native of Harrison, was an All-Southwest Conference basketball player at Arkansas who played golf for the Razorbacks in 1956.

He teamed with a number of partners to win many of the state's prestigious four-ball tournaments between 1952-1969. A former ASGA president (1971-73), Barnett won the 1967 ASGA Match Play championship over Hall of Famer Sam Spikes and again in 1969 by defeating Clyde "Sug" Wilson, another member of the ASGA Hall of Fame.

"He enjoyed the game and loved to compete," Jerry Barnett said of his father, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease. "Like many other great amateurs, his career was cut short by family and work."

Hall, 75, is a native of Camden who splits time these days between St. Louis and Atlanta. He won the Camden City Tournament at the age of 10 before later capturing the ASGA State Junior title. He was a two-year letterman for the Razorbacks as a walk-on and turned professional in 1970, becoming assistant professional at St. Louis' Old Warson Country Club in 1971, the site of that year's Ryder Cup matches won by the U.S. over Great Britain.

"Working the Ryder Cup was a lot of fun, a lot of work," Hall said. "I was the low man on the totem pole."

Hall won the Senior PGA Tour (now PGA Tour Champions) qualifying tournament in 1993 and finished 61st on the money list ($125,352) in 1994, which included six top-25 finishes. He stayed on the tour a few more years before winning the PGA Gateway Section Senior and Super-Senior Player of the Year titles and was elected to the Gateway Section Hall of Fame in 2010.

"Qualifying on the Champions Tour was hard to do," Hall said, adding, "Staying on it was harder."

