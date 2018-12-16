Easy as pie

How many ways are there to make sweet potato pie? You may be surprised ... that is, unless you're a yearly visitor to Mosaic Templars Cultural Center's Holiday Open House.

The 2018 open house, which took place Dec. 2 at the Little Rock museum, featured the seventh annual "Say It Ain't Say's" Sweet Potato Pie Baking Contest, named for longtime activist and "sweet potato pie king" Robert "Say" McIntosh and featuring traditional and nontraditional sweet potato pies by professional and amateur bakers.

Held in the third-floor ballroom, the open house began as a program with a welcome by museum Executive Director Christina Shutt and the introduction of a painting -- Breaking Boundaries: The Formula of the Sacrifice by Sandra Strong -- celebrating Black History Month, which is February.

Master of ceremonies Keith Glason of KIPR-FM, introduced performances by the New Grace Diamonds, the Writeous Poets of Central High School, the Horace Mann Dance Ensemble, the Timmons Art Foundation Children's Choir, and others.

The competition was judged by a panel of local celebrity judges that selected first-, second- and third-place winners. Additionally, the crowd had the opportunity to sample each contestant's pie and cast a vote for their favorite to win the People's Choice Award.

When the dust -- well, the crumbs -- settled, Jacinda Gregory emerged the winner of the amateur category, while Sharon Woodson of Honey Pies Bakery captured the professional victory. Amateur runners-up where Dana Yarbough-Fluker and Penson McClendon Jr. Professional runners-up were Lisa Buckner of Mama's Homemade Pie Shop and Pearletha David of David Family Kitchen. Lloyd Worthy was the People's Choice winner.

