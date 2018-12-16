Gift ideas will delight Arkansas hunters, anglers

If you've procrastinated in your Christmas shopping, we have a few suggestions for hunter or angler in your life.

Shotguns

Every duck hunter appreciates a new shotgun, especially a multi-purpose model that's equally at home in the squirrel woods or dove fields.

My favorite is Remington's V3. Its gas compensating system is similar to that of Remington's popular Versamax, but the otherwise the models are different.

Unlike the Versamax, for example, there's no recoil spring in the buttstock to rust after prolonged exposure to moisture.

The V3 is chambered only for 2 3/4- and 3-inch shells, which is sufficient for most duck and goose hunting.

It's available in black and camo. Both are available throughout Arkansas right now for less than $800. I've been shooting a V3 for three years, and I love it.

Knives

Arkansas is home to many talented knifemakers making heirloom quality blades that are as useful as they are pretty. I can't recommend just one, but you can see their wares at www.arkansasknifemaker.com, at www.knifeart.com/kniftrad, or on Facebook at the Arkansas Knife Makers Public Group.

You can find a style for any budget that suits your taste and needs, and it will outlast you and your heir.

Knife Sharpener

Sharpening knives on a stone is a skill that eludes me, so I cheat. I keep my blades razor sharp with a Work Sharp Knife and Tool Sharpener, an electric belt mill that puts a keen, even edge on the dullest blade in seconds.

It costs about $70 and is widely available in Arkansas. The tool comes with a single P80 grit belt, a single P220 grit belt and a single 6000 grit belt. You can get kits containing six belts of one grit or assorted grits for about $10.

The edge quality and time savings are worth every penny.

Fly Rod

I like inexpensive fishing rods in environments that risk breakage, but it pays to spend more on a quality fly rod that will greatly enhance your fishing experience.

My choice is a 4-weight Kildare from Reilly Rod Crafters. Hand built in Palmyra, Va., it is ideal for Arkansas trout, stream bass and panfish. I've been using it for about a year for trout on the Little Red River and for casting popping bugs to bass and bream on streams, small lakes and oxbows.

The Kildare is available from 3-8 weight. Sizes 4-8 are 9-foot, four-piece units that come in a graphite tube and sock. All Reilly rods have a lifetime warranty. Kildare prices are from $499-$599.

For information, visit www.reillyrods.com

Fly Reels

After a long phase with cheap fly reels, I discovered that better quality reels equate to better fishing experiences.

I recommend two, the Sage 2200 Series and the Trout II from Allen FlyFishing. They are large-arbor designs with high-quality friction drags and large handles.

I use the Sage 2230 with my Kildare rod. It's a 3-4 weight model with a sealed carbon system drag that repels water, sand, grit and salt. The drag is indexed with detente settings to eliminate guesswork. It costs about $130 locally and comes with a neoprene case. Additional spools cost about $55.

The Allen FlyFishing Trout II is a large-arbor design machined from aerospace quality barstock aluminum with an anodized finish. It is available in silver, green, orange and purple.

Its fully-sealed, cork disc-drag has no bearings. The detente drag is not indexed, but the dial turns effortlessly to allow you to adjust by feel in the heat of battle. It is recommended for 4-6 weight forward line with 250-350 grain shooting heads. It will hold a full spool of 5-wt. WFF line and 100 yards of 20-pound test backing, making it suitable for most freshwater and inshore salt applications. It costs $144.

The smaller Trout I spools 3-5 weight line and costs $139.

The reels are available at www.allenflyfishing.com, which frequently offers discounts.

Book

"Grand Prairie, A Rich History of Duck Hunting's Hallowed Ground," by Brent Birch of Little Rock is a fine gift for Arkansas duck hunters. The lavish tome documents the "Prairie's" rich duck hunting history with photos and narrative by a host of writers and photographers.

It is available in hardcover and soft cover throughout central Arkansas or online at www.arkansasgrandprairie.com.

Sports on 12/16/2018