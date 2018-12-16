Happy 75th birthday to my daddy

When I was thinking about what to write about today, I only had to look at the date for it to hit me: It’s my dad’s 75th birthday.

Woo-hoo!

It’s also my sister-in-law’s 37th birthday, so shout out to her, too. Oh, to be in my 30s again. But I digress.

December birthdays are not ideal because the presents get lumped in with Christmas at best, or forgotten. We try to separate them in my family. My dad is impossible to buy for anyway, and coming up with good ideas for a birthday and Christmas would take a holiday miracle.

For my mother’s 70th birthday in March, we made it a big deal. My above-mentioned sister-in-law spent countless hours on a book of wonderful comments from my mom’s friends and relatives, with photos to go with many of them. My brother took her on a birthday trip to New York City for a few days in November.

Oh, then there was the movie-length slide show my brother made for Mom with photos of her and her family through the decades. I brought a cake from Conway with a special glittery topper I ordered. There were balloons and Facebook posts.

My dad’s request is … do the opposite of all this.

He told me on the phone one day that he didn’t want a big to-do like Mom had. Dad made a joke about being a meek and humble guy and not wanting a fuss. It’s true, though. That’s his personality.

Dad is the kind of guy who can sit quietly in a room for hours, but when he says something, everybody listens. Or, he has the best line and makes everybody laugh.

He’s the one who kidnapped my Cabbage Patch doll and left a ransom note (I still have both). He thought I looked like a monkey (I had a full head of hair and looked startlingly like a baboon baby at birth), so he started calling me Monk.

When I got too big for my britches growing up, he called me Queenie. I got the message. I’ve never heard him yell, and neither did his employees when he was their boss. He is proof that you can get things done and still treat people well.

He has always been a wonderful cook, which is why I also married a man who can cook. Dad makes his wonderful vegetable soup, my favorite, and homemade bread for his family and to give away. He’s told me that God said to take care of the widows and orphans.

When I had teenage angst about something, he’d tell me to “look down the road.” His point was, would it matter in a year or 10 years? The answer was almost always no, and I think of that to this day when I’m stressed.

Ten years ago, he was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a progressive disease. As it turns out, he was born with a little hole in his heart that went undiagnosed all these years.

He immediately had to start using oxygen 24 hours a day, and he walks around the house with a long cord trailing behind him wherever he goes.

Our joke is that I’m his service monkey when I come to visit, and I help him out. I even bought him a shirt last year with “Service-monkey handler” printed on it, and I have one that says “service monkey.”

His illness has changed our lives, especially his. No more family trips or long walks with his four grandchildren and great-granddaughter; no more big garden. Still a great PawPaw, he gives his younger grandsons rides on his scooter and lets them pile on him in his favorite chair. When he feels like it, he still cooks. He has a portable oxygen tank, and he goes to church almost without fail, because his faith has been important to him all his life, and we’ve seen it in action our whole lives. He didn’t preach it; he lived it.

His disease hasn’t changed his attitude, though. I’ve never heard him complain about it.

When we were talking on the phone the other day, and I asked what he wanted for his birthday, he said, “I’m blessed. I’ve got those four grandboys and that great-grandgirl.”

No, Daddy. We’re the ones who are blessed for having you in our lives.

Happy birthday. We love you.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.