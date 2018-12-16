Hospital-ity

Sections
Miracle Ball has French theme for Children's Hospital fundraiser

A large tent outside the Children's Hall at Arkansas Children's Hospital was transformed into a French market where guests gathered for a reception and silent auction before a sold-out Miracle Ball on Dec. 8.

Inside the carpeted tent, lighted trees, strings of lights overhead and market-type stalls and entertainment by a mime and juggler gave the impression of a French marketplace. Hospital Chief Executive Officer Marcy Doderer and her husband, Mark, served as the evening's event chairmen. Music for the reception was by their daughter, Katie Doderer, a harpist.

The French theme was carried out through dinner. Catered by Capers, a dinner of French cuisine was served in Children's Hall where there was also a live auction and entertainment by Annie Royer.

Hosted by the Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary and the Arkansas Children's Foundation, money raised benefits the hospital.

High Profile on 12/16/2018

