KU tops Villanova in Final 4 rematch

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (right) and Villanova forward Eric Paschall try to come up with a loose ball Saturday during the top-ranked Jayhawks’ 74-71 victory over the No. 17 Wildcats in Lawrence, Kan.

TOP 25/SEC MEN

NO. 1 KANSAS 74, NO. 17 VILLANOVA 71

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lagerald Vick had never watched last season's Final Four loss to Villanova before this week, when No. 1 Kansas had to endure every minute of it while prepping for Saturday's game against the Wildcats.

"We watched it for like, a week straight," Vick said. "It was definitely hard."

He'll have better memories of the rematch.

Vick poured in 29 points Saturday, Dedric Lawson added 28 points and 12 rebounds, and both helped the Jayhawks make just enough free throws in the closing minutes to hold off the No. 17 Wildcats 74-71 in a game that was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.

Devon Dotson added 11 points for the Jayhawks, including four effortless free throws in the final 1:10 to help Kansas (9-0) end a three-game losing streak to Villanova -- the last two in the NCAA Tournament.

"This atmosphere was just awesome," Wildcats Coach Jay Wright. "We played a great program, just a great atmosphere -- tough game -- and they just did a great job getting Lagerald Vick in spots where he wanted it, and Dedric Lawson, you know you're not going to shut them out."

Still, the Wildcats (8-4) had chances in the final couple minutes.

Collin Gillespie's three-point play drew them within 69-65 with 31 seconds left, and Vick gave them an opening when he threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play. But Vick atoned for the mistake by pulling down a defensive rebound, and then calmly made a pair of free throws at the other end.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 103, NO. 4 GONZAGA 90

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Cameron Johnson had 25 points and 6 three-pointers while No. 12 North Carolina shot 55 percent to beat No. 4 Gonzaga 103-90 on Saturday night.

Luke Maye added 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who led by 14 at halftime and never let the Zags closer than eight after the break. The marquee nonconference game featured two of the nation's best offensive teams who lived up to those reputations, yet it was the Tar Heels' work on the boards that proved just as important.

North Carolina (8-2) made 13 of 25 three-pointers to go along with a 42-21 rebounding advantage. That included 14 offensive boards that led to a 27-0 edge in second-chance points, which proved critical on a night when neither team missed too often.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-2), who shot 56 percent after halftime and 51 percent overall.

NO. 3 TENNESSEE 102, MEMPHIS 92

MEMPHIS -- Admiral Schofield scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and added 11 rebounds as Tennessee snapped a three-game skid to its in-state rival.

These Vols (8-1) came in with a big advantage in both size and experience with all five starters back from the team that shared the SEC regular season title last year. They trailed only once at 3-2 within the first minute on a trio of free throws by Harris.

With Tennessee hitting its first five shots, including a trio of three-pointers, the Vols jumped out to a 15-5 lead on Schofield's 3 with 16:21 left. Tennessee led 50-35 at halftime.

The Tigers pulled to 63-56 when Antwann Jones' 3 capped eight consecutive. Schofield scored the next five for Tennessee. Davenport did his best to rally Memphis but couldn't get the Tigers closer than eight despite hitting 10 of 12 shots.

Kyvon Davenport scored 26 of his career-high 31 points after halftime and had 11 boards. Tyler Harris added 10 points for Memphis (5-5).

In other Top 25/SEC men's games Saturday, Charles Matthews made a layup just before halftime to give No. 5 Michigan its first lead, and the smooth-shooting guard matched a season high with 25 points to help the undefeated Wolverines beat Western Michigan 70-62. ... Nick Perkins had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 14 Buffalo beat Southern Illinois 73-65. ... Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Bucknell 73-71. ... Freshman Keldon Johnson scored 24 points, including 5 three-pointers in the first half, and No. 19 Kentucky beat Utah 88-61. ... Remy Martin scored 21 points, Romello White added 16 and No. 20 Arizona State rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Georgia 76-74. ... Clay Mounce tied his career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds as No. 23 Furman ran past North Carolina-Wilmington 93-50, moving to 12-0. ... B.J. Stith scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and Old Dominion overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to stun No. 25 Syracuse 68-62. ... Rob Phinisee hit a deep, buzzer-beating three-pointer, and Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 35 points to give No. 25 Indiana a victory over Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

Sports on 12/16/2018