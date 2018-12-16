• Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after he was arrested in Salt Lake City on accusations that he attempted to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance whom he believed was 13. In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from the sitcom Andi Mack, on which he plays the grandfather of the teenage title character. The show films in Utah. Salt Lake City police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images. A message left with Westmoreland's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was not immediately returned. Westmoreland's other acting credits include Scandal and Breaking Bad.

• Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake. West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets, including some claiming Drake had "threatened" him and owed him an apology for mentioning West's line of Yeezy shoes in a song. The tweets began with West posting a screenshot of a text he'd received, apparently from someone he works with, that reads, "Drake sent in a clearance request for 'Say What's Real.' Do you wanna clear?" "Say What's Real" is a 2009 song by Drake that samples West's track "Say You Will," which is why Drake would need to request clearance from West to release it. But the request didn't set with West. "Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro," West wrote in one of the earlier tweets. "You sneak dissing on Trav records and texting Kris talking bout how's the family." His mention of "Kris" appears to refer to West's mother-in-law Kris Jenner, while "Trav" would refer to Travis Scott, a rapper who has collaborated with both West and Drake and is in a relationship with Jenner's daughter Kylie. West also seemed to take issue with Drake rapping about West's popular sneakers, the Yeezy Boost 350s, in a verse on French Montana's song "No Stylist." "Yeah, keeping it G, I told her, 'don't wear no 350s around me,'" Drake raps in the song. West wrote, "Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths." He later wrote that Drake finally called him after the barrage of tweets. "Drake called trying to threatened [sic] me," West wrote. Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative. The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.

