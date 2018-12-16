NFL capsules

Cardinals at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- XXXX

SERIES -- Cardinals lead 16-14; Falcons beat Cardinals 38-19, Nov. 27, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(31) 84.1;RUSH;81.2 (32)

(32) 158.3;PASS;293.8 (4)

(32) 242.4;YARDS;375.0 (10)

(32) 13.7;POINTS;24.3 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS;VS.;FALCONS (RK)

(29) 139.5;RUSH;131.2 (26)

(4) 210.8;PASS;255.7 (21)

(15) 350.3;YARDS;386.9 (26)

(21) 25.2;POINTS;28.2 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Expect lots of passing in this battle of wounded birds. Arizona (3-10) is ranked 31st in rushing at 84.1 yards per game. Atlanta (4-9) is 32nd and last in the league at 81.2 ypg.

Buccaneers at Ravens

Noon

LINE -- xxxx

SERIES -- Ravens lead 3-2; Ravens beat Buccaneers 48-17, Oct. 12, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(27) 98.7;RUSH;134.2 (4)

(1) 331.4;PASS;235.5 (18)

(2) 430.1;YARDS;369.7 (12)

(10) 25.5;POINTS;24.7 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS;VS.;RAVENS (RK)

(20) 119.4;RUSH;87.8 (4)

(27) 268.5;PASS;206.2 (3)

(27) 387.9;YARDS;294.0 (2)

(30) 29.5;POINTS;18.5 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH It's funny how a team that is ranked first in the league in passing yards at 331.4 per game might have as unsettled of a QB situation as any in the league. The Buccaneers have seesawed between Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick, and neither is certain to be back next season.

Packers at Bears

Noon

LINE -- XXX

SERIES -- Packers lead 97-94-6; Packers beat Bears 24-23, Sept. 9, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(19) 108.2;RUSH;121.5 (13)

(10) 266.2;PASS;225.7 (23)

(11) 374.4;YARDS;347.2 (22)

(15) 24.2;POINTS;27.6 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS;VS.;BEARS (RK)

(24) 126.2;RUSH;83.2 (2)

(8) 225.0;PASS;226.7 (10)

(16) 351.2;YARDS;309.9 (3)

(17) 23.6;POINTS;19.0 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Will this be the turning point of one of the NFL's grandest rivalries? Since Aaron Rodgers took over as starting QB, the Packers are 18-4 against the Bears. The Bears blew a 20-3 fourth-quarter lead in the season opener, but now they have the NFC North in their grasp and their rivals at home.

Raiders at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- XXXX

SERIES -- Raiders lead 20-10; Bengals beat Raiders 33-13, Sept. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(25) 101.5;RUSH;98.8 (26)

(14) 246.0;PASS;229.9 (20)

(21) 347.5;YARDS;328.7 (26)

(29) 18.8;POINTS;23.6 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS;VS.;BENGALS (RK)

(31) 144.5;RUSH;148.1 (32)

(18) 247.7;PASS;273.8 (29)

(28) 392.2;YARDS;421.9 (32)

(31) 29.8;POINTS;30.5 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Despite the drama between Raiders Coach Jon Gruden and QB Derek Carr this season, the production is clicking recently. Carr has gone 263 pass attempts without throwing an INT, 14 short of Rich Gannon's franchise record in 2001. He also has a 105.4 passer rating since the trade of No. 1 WR Amari Cooper after Week 6, compared to 89.4 before the deal.

Cowboys at Colts

Noon

LINE -- XXXX

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 10-6; Cowboys beat Colts 42-7, Dec. 21, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(6) 132.3;RUSH;102.5 (24)

(25) 218.3;PASS;279.8 (6)

(20) 350.6;YARDS;382.3 (8)

(23) 21.2;POINTS;26.8 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS;VS.;COLTS (RK)

(3) 86.8;RUSH;102.9 (8)

(9) 226.5;PASS;242.4 (15)

(4) 313.3;YARDS;345.3 (11)

(2) 18.9;POINTS;23.1 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH This game is all about protecting the QB. Dak Prescott has been sacked 48 times for 293 lost yards this season. Andrew Luck has been sacked 16 times for 123 lost yards this season. If the Cowboys can keep the sacks even, their roll will continue.

Redskins at Jaguars

Noon

LINE -- XXXX

SERIES -- Redskins lead 5-1; Redskins beat Jaguars 41-10, Sept. 14, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(17) 114.1;RUSH;107.3 (20)

(26) 206.6;PASS;221.7 (24)

(27) 320.7;YARDS;329.0 (25)

(28) 19.2;POINTS;16.3 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS;VS.;JAGUARS (RK)

(14) 112.3;RUSH;120.4 (21)

(22) 257.8;PASS;203.7 (2)

(20) 370.1;YARDS;324.1 (6)

(14) 22.8;POINTS;21.0 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Adrian Peterson needs 112 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259) for eighth most in NFL history. Peterson has 3 TDs in his past four games, and the Jaguars allow 120.4 rushing yards per game.

Dolphins at Vikings

Noon

LINE -- XXX

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 8-4; Dolphins beat Vikings 37-35, Dec. 21, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(18) 109.3;RUSH;85.4 (30)

(27) 201.2;PASS;269.0 (8)

(29) 310.5;YARDS;354.4 (17)

(22) 21.4;POINTS;21.7 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS;VS.;VIKINGS (RK)

(29) 139.5;RUSH;108.0 (13)

(25) 261.6;PASS;215.6 (5)

(29) 401.1;YARDS;323.6 (5)

(26) 25.6;POINTS;22.4 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Vikings will play their first game under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who replaced John DeFilippo on Tuesday after DeFilippo was fired after a 21-7 loss Monday night to the Seahawks. His first order of business is getting an offense that has scored 21 combined first-half points in the past four games kick-started.

Lions at Bills

Noon

LINE -- XXXX

SERIES -- Bills lead 5-4-1; Bills beat Lions 17-14, Oct. 5, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(23) 103.0;RUSH;125.3 (9)

(22) 227.6;PASS;166.7 (31)

(24) 330.6;YARDS;292.0 (31)

(25) 20.8;POINTS;15.5 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS;VS.;BILLS (RK)

(18) 115.2;RUSH;104.8 (9)

(11) 233.5;PASS;185.8 (1)

(12) 348.7;YARDS;290.6 (1)

(19) 24.5;POINTS;24.6 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Buffalo MLB Tremaine Edmunds, at 20 years and 221 days, became the NFL's youngest player with an interception after he picked off Sam Darnold last week. The 16th pick in the 2018 draft has 90 tackles and 10 passes defensed this season, making him one of the better under-the-radar rookies.

Seahawks at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- XXX

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 25-15; Seahawks beat 49ers 43-16, Dec. 2, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(1) 153.8;RUSH;125.7 (8)

(29) 193.3;PASS;239.5 (16)

(22) 347.1;YARDS;365.2 (14)

(9) 26.2;POINTS;21.2 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS;VS.;49ERS (RK)

(16) 113.7;RUSH;107.8 (12)

(17) 246.7;PASS;235.2 (13)

(18) 360.4;YARDS;343.0 (10)

(6) 20.5;POINTS;26.9 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is seeking his eighth consecutive game with at least 8 tackles, and he already has wrecked the 49ers once this year. Wagner had 12 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defensed and a 98-yard INT return for a TD in Week 13 meeting.

Titans at Giants

Noon

LINE -- XXXXX

SERIES -- Giants lead 6-5; Giants beat Titans 36-7, Dec. 7, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(11) 124.3;RUSH;105.9 (22)

(28) 194.8;PASS;248.2 (13)

(28) 319.1;YARDS;354.1 (18)

(27) 19.3;POINTS;23.6 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS;VS.;GIANTS (RK)

(17) 115.2;RUSH;121.8 (22)

(6) 219.2;PASS;249.0 (19)

(9) 334.4;YARDS;370.8 (21)

(4) 19.5;POINTS;25.5 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Derrick Henry set a franchise record with 238 yards rushing and a career-high 4 TDs against the Jaguars last week. His 99-yard TD run tied Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for the longest in NFL history. Maybe Henry is finally taking over the lead back role for the Titans after two run-of-the-mill seasons previously.

Patriots at Steelers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- XXX

SERIES -- Patriots lead 16-15; Patriots beat Steelers 27-24, Dec. 17, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(16) 118.2;RUSH;89.0 (29)

(7) 278.8;PASS;319.1 (2)

(5) 397.0;YARDS;408.1 (4)

(6) 28.0;POINTS;28.2 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS;VS.;STEELERS (RK)

(15) 113.0;RUSH;96.9 (6)

(23) 259.5;PASS;233.9 (12)

(22) 372.5;YARDS;330.8 (7)

(12) 22.5;POINTS;23.5 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Pittsburgh is 10-2 at Heinz Field in December since 2013, but both of those losses have come recently. One was last year's setback to the Patriots when Pittsburgh TE Jesse James' apparent go-ahead touchdown with 29 seconds left was overturned on review. The other came two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Eagles at Rams

7:20 p.m.

LINE -- XXX

SERIES -- Eagles lead 21-19-1; Eagles beat Rams 43-35, Dec. 10, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(28) 97.9;RUSH;132.7 (5)

(12) 254.8;PASS;289.8 (5)

(19) 352.7;YARDS;422.5 (3)

(21) 21.6;POINTS;32.7 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(10) 106.6;RUSH;124.2 (23)

(30) 277.4;PASS;237.5 (14)

(25) 384.0;YARDS;361.7 (19)

(13) 22.7;POINTS;24.1 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH It's kind of ironic that Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz went down with his knee injury last year against the Rams on Dec. 10, 2017, and before the Eagles play the Rams this year, he is out with a back injury. Can backup QB Nick Foles conjure anymore magic with the Eagles' playoff hopes on life support?

