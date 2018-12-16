Nominations sought for all-area football team

The Three Rivers Edition is taking nominations for the 2018 All-Area Football Team.

An offensive player and defensive player of the year will be selected, as well as a coach of the year. A full offense and defense, special teams and an all-purpose player will be selected for the all-area team.

Coaches and administrators can submit names and stats by emailing Mark Buffalo at mbuffalo@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for submission is Friday.

The all-area team will be published in late January.