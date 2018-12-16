One confirmed dead in wreck in Yell County

UPDATE:

Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Nobles said officials have learned the wreck only involved one vehicle, after the initial report stated it was a two vehicle wreck that involved a passenger car and a tractor trailer.

"It appears the vehicle went off the road and landed in the overflow of Lake Nimrod," Nobles said. "There was one confirmed fatality."

Nobles said another person had been thought to be missing, but was later found at a residence.

"We don't know the reason or cause behind the accident," Nobles said.

A Yell County dive team recovered the victim's vehicle from the lake, officials said.

EARLIER:

One person died Sunday in a two-car wreck on Arkansas 28 in Yell County, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Spokesman Dan Noble said the department's Yell County coordinator reported that a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle left the highway and landed in an unnamed body of water.

One fatality was confirmed, Noble said, and officials with the Yell County sheriff's office, Plainview Fire Department and Arkansas State Police were searching Sunday afternoon for the the other driver who was missing.