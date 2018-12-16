Washington news in brief

'Pryor,' 'Lincoln' on warning letter

WASHINGTON -- The nation faces "serious challenges to the rule of law, the Constitution, our governing institutions and our national security," 44 former U.S. senators warned in a letter published Monday by the Washington Post.

Two Arkansans -- former U.S. Sen. David Pryor and former U.S. Sen. Blanche Lincoln -- were among the signers.

With special counsel Robert Mueller likely concluding his work and with House Democrats preparing to investigate President Donald Trump and his administration, the nation also faces threats to its "security, economy and geopolitical stability," they wrote.

"We are at an inflection point in which the foundational principles of our democracy and our national security interests are at stake, and the rule of law and the ability of our institutions to function freely and independently must be upheld," the letter stated.

"At other critical moments in our history, when constitutional crises have threatened our foundations, it has been the Senate that has stood in defense of our democracy. Today is once again such a time," they added, calling on current senators to be "steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy."

While most of the signers were Democrats, the list included 10 Republicans: Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado; William Cohen of Maine; Al D'Amato of New York; John Danforth of Missouri; David Durenberger of Minnesota; Chuck Hagel of Nebraska; Richard Lugar of Indiana; Larry Pressler of South Dakota; Alan Simpson of Wyoming; and John Warner of Virginia. Former U.S. Sen. Lowell Weicker, a Republican-turned-independent, also added his name.

Griffin as colonel gets Senate's nod

The U.S. Senate voted last week to approve the nomination of Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin to serve as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

The Little Rock Republican, a former two-term congressman, got the promotion just months after earning a master's degree from the Army War College.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and the other members of the Senate Armed Services Committee had given their support last month.

Under 10 U.S. Code § 12203, appointments of "reserve officers in commissioned grades above lieutenant colonel and commander shall be made by the President, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate."

Griffin was one of 10 nominees approved by voice vote Wednesday.

In a written statement, U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., expressed thanks for Griffin's "continued service to our nation."

"Tim has always been motivated by a sense of duty which has led him to a life of service both in elected office and in the Army Reserves. His exceptional performance and strong leadership have earned him a promotion to the rank of Colonel and I am confident he will continue to excel in that role," the Republican from Rogers said.

In an interview Griffin said he was pleased by the promotion.

"It's been a long time coming," he said.

He plans to mark the occasion at a later date in Little Rock, so that he can share the moment with friends, family and "some of the people who have been influential throughout my military career."

"Promotion ceremonies are pretty common. I've never had one, but for this promotion I'm going to do it," he said. "Obviously this is the biggest one and, in many ways, the most meaningful."

55% of Arkansans rate Trump highly

Fifty-five percent of Arkansans approve of President Donald Trump's job performance, while 41 percent disapprove, according to a survey by Morning Consult.

The results for November were released Monday.

The research and media company said Trump got higher marks from Arkansans than from Texans or Missourians. But they aren't as bullish on the president as residents of Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Louisiana, the survey said.

Morning Consult has been tracking voters in all 50 states since Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, compiling more than 1 million surveys, the company said.

The margin of error in Arkansas was plus or minus 2 percent, the company said.

Trump fared best in Wyoming, where 66 percent of residents approve of his performance. He got the lowest approval marks in California (35 percent) and the District of Columbia (18 percent).

AG Rutledge again makes trip to D.C.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge traveled to Washington last week for a meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Afterward, she stuck around and attended a holiday reception at the White House.

Rutledge, the association's chairman emeritus, recently handed off the top leadership post to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Since President Donald Trump's election, Rutledge has made numerous trips to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but this was her first Christmas event, she said.

"It's a great opportunity to meet with leaders not only here in Washington, D.C., but also from across the country who the president has also invited to be part of the holiday festivities," she said.

Rutledge gives Trump high marks for his leadership thus far, citing his work on national security, homeland security, job creation and tax reduction.

"The economy is strong. I'm hopeful that we'll be able to get more work done, but I think all in all, Arkansans feel good about the direction that the president has moved the country," she added.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

SundayMonday on 12/16/2018