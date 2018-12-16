Samantha Michelle Minyard - Benjamin Douglas Sheard

Samantha Michelle Minyard became the bride of Benjamin Douglas Sheard at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at The Scarritt Building in Kansas City, Mo. Robert Schaeffer officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Jennifer Dupuis Minyard of Port Wentworth, Ga., and the granddaughter of the late Norma June Dupuis of North Port, Fla.

Parents of the groom are Elizabeth and Gregory Alan Sheard of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Elizabeth and the late Benton Douglas Brandon of Little Rock, Mary Ellen Bretthauer Sheard of Eureka Springs and Glen Benjamin Sheard of Carson City, Nev.

Vows were exchanged at an arch of evergreens and white roses. The room was lined with Christmas trees. Acoustical guitar music for the ceremony included "All of Me" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

The bride was escorted by the groom's father and wore an ivory silk satin gown with an off-the-shoulder bodice. She carried a bouquet of red and white roses.

The bride's honor attendants were Victoria Hall and Mariah Borup, both of Savannah, Ga. Bridesmaids were Lashawn Tuper of Savannah; Kathryn Fulghum, Allison Breit and Phyllis Faulkner Johnson, all of Kansas City; Christina Komonce of Boulder, Colo; and Lacie Ybarra of Scotts Bluff, Neb. They wore black chiffon gowns and carried bouquets of evergreen with white wedding flowers.

Frederick Grossman of St. Louis served as best man. Groomsmen were Nicholas Helfrich of St. Louis; Nicholas Wilson and Brandon Sheard, brother of the groom, both of Little Rock; Chet Hemenway of Nashville, Tenn.; Michael Purk of Dallas; Charles Tocco of Kansas City; and Michael McAuliffe of Arlington, Va.

A reception in the Scarritt Building's ballroom was held after the ceremony. Tables were decorated with candelabra and arrangements of white and red wedding flowers. Music was by KC Flo.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in public relations from Georgia Southern University and is a marketing manager for Google Fiber for Google.

The groom is a graduate of Rockhurst University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and is a sales executive for ambulatory sales at Cerner Corporation.

The couple will reside in Kansas City, after a wedding trip to Thailand.

Photo by Surveyor Creative

Samantha Michelle Minyard

High Profile on 12/16/2018