A 16-year-old was shot and injured at a party Saturday night in Little Rock, authorities said.

The teen was attending a party in the 600 block of Main Street when he was shot in the leg at about 11 p.m., said Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman.

Ford said the teen was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspects have been identified, according to police.