ART WITH HEART

Winter Art Bash aids Alex's Army

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:52 a.m. 0comments

Suzanne Mosley opened her two-story Little Rock studio Nov. 30 to guests of Winter Art Bash, an event that raised money for Alex's Army.

Alex's Army is a nonprofit suicide awareness organization founded by Sarah Johnson Hughes after the 2015 death of her teenage son, Alex Johnson. She was joined at the bash by her husband, Copeland Hughes, mother Lou Teeter, sister Maria Walker and niece Maya Walker.

Guests perused works created by area artists and noshed from charcuterie boards covered with choices of meats and cheeses. Many of the artists attended the event.

High Profile on 12/16/2018

Print Headline: Winter Art Bash aids Alex's Army

