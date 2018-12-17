1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting in Pine Bluff, authorities say

An investigation into a fatal shooting at a Pine Bluff apartment complex is underway, police said.

One man is dead and another was taken into custody Monday after Pine Bluff police responded at about 4:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of 2601 S. Olive, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers found Brandy Crutchfield in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Crutchfield, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daryll Broady, 26, was taken into custody and was being interviewed by police Monday evening, the release said.

Two pistols and several shell casings were recovered. Police said it appears Broady and Crutchfield had argued prior to the shooting.

The investigation is in its early stages and no other suspects are being sought at this time, the release said.