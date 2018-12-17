Apartment fire displaces Little Rock tenants

Multiple people were displaced after a fire late Saturday at a downtown Little Rock apartment complex, officials said.

Crews were called shortly before 10 p.m. to a two-story apartment complex known as the Turner-Karcher House, which is located at 503 E. Seventh Street, Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky of the Little Rock Fire Department said.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours and much of the downtown street was shut down, officials said.

"We had rotating crews working the scene to prevent them from getting tired," Lear-Sadowsky said. "We got there at 10 p.m., and the last unit on scene left at 3:35 a.m. because of smoldering and they had to stick around for the fire marshals to examine the building."

Apartment complexes like Turner-Karcher House are difficult for firefighters to manage because the building is separated into various parts, Capt. Doug Coffman said.

"It makes it difficult to get to all the attic spaces," Coffman said.

Lear-Sadowsky said 10 engine trucks, three ladder trucks, a hazardous-materials unit and four battalion chiefs were called to the scene.

"We don't have any updates on what caused the fire as of right now," Lear-Sadowsky said Sunday.

The structure had 13 apartments, and eight to 10 people were displaced, Lear-Sadowsky said.

"The property owners have moved the tenants to some of their other units, so they aren't at the Red Cross or anything like that," Lear-Sadowsky said.

The roof of the building was completely burned out and the structure sustained severe water damage as well, Lear-Sadowsky said.

The Turner-Karcher House was built in 1879 and was remodeled in 1975, Coffman said. It is part of the MacArthur Park Historic District, an area that encompasses the oldest neighborhood in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program website said the area was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

A Quapaw Quarter Historic Homes brochure found on the city's website states that Judge Blakely Turner built the Italianate frame home for $4,000. The home was bought by Andrew and Minnie Karcher in 1912. Andrew Karcher was president of Karcher Candy Company and the house became a social gathering place, according to the brochure.

After years of neglect, the house was on verge of being demolished in 1974 when it was purchased and rehabilitated as apartments, the brochure said.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

People watch as Little Rock firefighters battle a blaze early Sunday at an apartment complex on East Seventh Street. Eight to 10 people were displaced by the fire, according to officials. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

