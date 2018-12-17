Arkansas authorities aim to catch package thieves with 'Operation Porch Pirate'

The U.S. Postal Service is partnering with Arkansas law enforcement and district attorneys to target thieves who steal packages off Arkansans’ doorsteps.

Law enforcement agencies will set up surveillance to try to catch thieves. Officers will leave out bait boxes in the hope of luring in criminals who think the boxes are packages, said Mona Hernandez, a U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman.

“We can’t get them all, but we’re going to get as many as we can,” said Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Officials are referring to the partnership as "Operation Porch Pirate."

Alice Fulk, the acting Little Rock Police chief, said Arkansans can take steps to reduce their chances of having their packages stolen. She suggests sending their packages to friends or family members who are retired or to their work.

