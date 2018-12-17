Sections
Arkansas governor backs bid to cut concealed gun license fee

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:48 p.m. 3comments

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Republican governor is backing an effort to cut in half the license fees for carrying a concealed handgun.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he supports legislation filed on Monday to cut the initial filing fee for a concealed handgun license from $100 to $50. The measure would also cut the license renewal fee from $50 to $25.

Hutchinson praised Republican Sens. Trent Garner and Bob Ballinger along with GOP Rep. Jim Dotson, who sponsored the legislation. Hutchinson says he believes the measure strikes the "right balance" in reducing the fees.

Arkansas State Police says the financial impact of the proposed fee cut would be $1.2 million. Arkansas has more than 224,000 concealed carry license holders.

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 17, 2018 at 4:19 p.m.

    To see a "Republican" Governor & "Republican" Executor General's "True Colors"
    In a southern State of mind.
  • Tim479
    December 17, 2018 at 4:26 p.m.

    Why??? Let’s also cut the annual taxes on my essential vehicle to get to work everday. What’s being proposed is cutting something that isn’t essential for life except in Little Rock
  • hogfan2012
    December 17, 2018 at 4:38 p.m.

    You can get one in Virginia for much cheaper and Arkansas recognizes/honors it. It's like the casinos - instead of the money going out of state, keep it here.
