Authorities ID Arkansas man killed when his pickup overturned, landed in lake overflow

Authorities on Monday identified a man who died after his pickup truck rotated and overturned, landing in the overflow of Nimrod Lake.

John Noakes, 61, of Rover was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado west on Arkansas 28 in Yell County at about 3:16 p.m. Sunday when he overcorrected and his truck overturned, according to a report by state police. The vehicle landed on its passenger side, partially submerged in the water, troopers said.

According to police, Noakes was ejected from the truck.

A Yell County dive team recovered the victim’s Chevrolet from the lake, Dan Noble, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, said. According to Noble, authorities initially thought another person was also missing, but that individual was later found at a residence.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

At least 469 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary figures.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the date of Noakes' death. He died Sunday.