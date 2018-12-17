PRACTICALLY ACTIVE: Eating raw cookie dough just stopped being fun

Bells are ringing, children are singing, and there is food everywhere. That being said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to remind us not to eat raw batter or cookie dough — it can make us sick.

And that includes handling or eating raw dough used for crafts or play clay.

I cannot tell a lie — I eat raw dough and batter. And I imagine that I'm not alone. It has been about two weeks since my last exposure. I made a brownie mix and licked the spoon and spatula, and dabbed some out of the bowl onto my finger. I'm not the least bit ashamed — maybe I should be. But I understand what they are saying.

The CDC says that flour is typically a raw agricultural product. That means it has not been treated to kill germs such as Escherichia coli (E. coli). Harmful germs can contaminate grain while it is still in the field or at other steps as flour is produced. These bacteria die when food made with flour is cooked. That is why, they say, you should not eat raw dough or batter.

In addition, raw eggs used to make the dough or batter can contain the germ salmonella. Eggs are safest when cooked and handled properly.

Safe food handling is our first line of defense:

■ Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking and baking at the proper temperature and for the specified time.

■ Do not use raw or homemade cookie dough in ice cream. The ones you find in the store use dough that has been treated to kill harmful bacteria.

■ Keep raw foods such as eggs and flour separate. Because flour is a powder, it can spread easily.

■ Wash your hands with soap and water after handling flour, raw eggs or surfaces that have been touched. Also wash bowls, utensils, countertops and similar food-prep surfaces with warm, soapy water.

Food poisoning symptoms range from mild to severe, and differ depending on the germ you swallowed. People usually get sick three to four days after ingesting germy flour. Most people recover within a week, but some develop kidney failure, a type called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The symptoms of salmonella poisoning typically appear six to 48 hours after exposure, but it can be longer than that. The sickness could be mild or serious and is more dangerous for older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems. Most people recover without antibiotics after four to seven days.

Over the last couple of years companies have begun marketing edible raw dough. I have tried several brands, and it is good. But for some reason, eating sanctioned raw cookie dough just does not have the same allure.

HEALTHY EATING CONTRACT

I've written about eating, snacking and the holidays before, and now, as it was then, the bottom line in healthful eating for diabetics or anyone, really, takes moderation, thoughtfulness and planning.

It truthfully is not rocket science.

Many of us who have struggled with our diabetes, as well as weight problems and eating, know how to eat and what to eat, but we balk at using that knowledge or just don't. I have been there and done that.

The American Association of Diabetes Educators has an informative online booklet titled "Seasonal Eating for Diabetics." Read that publication here.

The colorful guide offers tips for eating, recipes and a healthy-eating contract we can sign and hang on the fridge or carry with us. It says:

I know that it is possible to enjoy the wonderful food of this holiday season and keep my blood sugar stable.

Today, I make a promise to myself to make healthy food choices during this holiday season. I will balance my food intake. I will limit the sweets and desserts I eat. I will avoid grazing between meals. If I drink, I will do so in moderation. I will maintain my activity level. And I will check my blood sugar throughout the day, everyday, to make sure that I am within my target ranges.

I promise to enjoy this special time of the year and give thanks for my health, happiness, and the love of my friends and family.

All we can do is the best we can. Don't pile on the pressure, don't regret -- and enjoy the season.

