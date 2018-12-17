Eagles down Rams; playoff hopes alive

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES -- Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles hope they're about to make another late-season run that begins with another big road victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Foles passed for 270 yards, and Wendell Smallwood rushed for 2 touchdowns in the Eagles' 30-23 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Rookie Josh Adams also rushed for a score as the Eagles (7-7) kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Rams (11-3), who lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in Coach Sean McVay's tenure.

The Eagles scored 17 consecutive points in the third quarter and then survived the Rams' late rally. They got help from Los Angeles returner JoJo Natson, who fumbled a punt return that D.J. Alexander recovered with 2:51 to play.

After Philadelphia's Jake Elliott missed a field goal with 1:08 left, Jared Goff got the Rams to the Philadelphia 18 with four seconds to play -- but he couldn't connect with Josh Reynolds on a pass to the goal line as time expired.

Foles went 24 of 31 in his first game action since Week 2 in place of Carson Wentz, who sat out with a back injury. Foles also took over the Eagles at the Coliseum last December, relieving Wentz during a division-clinching 43-35 victory and riding that wave all the way to the Super Bowl MVP award.

The Eagles still trail NFC East leader Dallas (8-6) and sit even with Washington (7-7), so they will need help to get back into the postseason.

Todd Gurley rushed for 2 touchdowns -- giving him an NFL-best 21 TDs this season -- while catching 10 passes 76 yards. Goff passed for 339 yards with two interceptions in the Rams' first loss at the Coliseum this season.

Although the Rams made a 13-play scoring drive that consumed nearly half of the first quarter, Foles and the Philadelphia offense had three scoring drives in the first half, including a 75-yard march culminating in Adams' TD run shortly before halftime.

The Eagles took a 20-13 lead shortly after halftime with a two-play, 59-yard drive ending in Smallwood's first TD. After a Philadelphia field goal, Goff stumbled with a snap and basically handed the ball to a rushing Corey Graham, who returned the interception to set up a drive ending in another TD run by Smallwood late in the third quarter.

Los Angeles finally mounted an 84-yard drive capped by Gurley's second TD run with 4:06 left, and the defense got a stop -- but Natson simply lost control of the ball after catching the punt and making an initial juke.

