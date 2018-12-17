MASTER CLASS: When life brings changes, workouts should adapt to meet them

Paisley Sowell challenges her arms, back and chest simultaneously while having fun doing the Muscle Up at Little Rock Racquet Club. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/CELIA STOREY)

I stopped in to see a friend at a fitness center he and I used to frequent. He was still a member, but I've moved on to more of a studio-based experience.

Even though it has been years since I ran into him, he still had the same old notebook and was recording the same exercises. His meticulous nature simply didn't allow him to branch out. He has been doing basically the same eight to 10 exercises for five years.

I found this incredible, but it's not totally unheard of.

Not surprisingly, my buddy's fitness level hasn't changed all that much in the past five years. He's still in good shape, but $5 says his fitness evaluation would come out nearly identical to one from 2013. It's not that he is averse to change, it's that he found a formula that works and he's sticking to it. He hasn't dropped out of exercise, so you might say he has found his secret for adherence. And dutiful repetition is not uncommon among people with very high adherence rates.

The danger, of course, is lack of growth.

Performing the same exercises at the same intensity day in and day out will result in mastery of very specific movement patterns. Eventually, the body will adapt to the stimuli and stop changing.

The exerciser might still achieve the same caloric expenditure and can maintain energy balance, assuming diet is also managed. Exercisers in this category are typically very careful about record keeping and attending workouts. That's the positive.

But meanwhile, time passes, aging proceeds and daily life makes unpredicted demands.

For me, fitness is an evolving activity that should ebb and flow with one's life. The fitness goals I have now bear no resemblance to the goals I had in my 20s. I can't imagine going back to those workouts with their stacks and stacks of weights on steel bars.

But that's because I've changed, my goals are different, and my workout regimen needed to be modified.

Performing new and different exercise routines ensures that your body will continue to change and adapt. Rather than lifting heavy weights for sets of five repetitions, these days I'm maintaining my heart rate about 150 beats per minute for an entire 50 minutes. This helps improve my cardiovascular conditioning, which will positively affect things such as cholesterol and blood pressure.

Health, rather than body composition, is my new obsession.

This week's exercise is a great addition for a high-intensity format like the one I'm performing now. The Muscle Up will challenge people of all fitness levels, but is appropriate for almost anyone. You'll need a TRX strap set with handles and a high place to anchor it.

1. Grasp the TRX handles and move 3 or 4 feet away from the wall.

2. Squat down until you're almost sitting on the floor and lean back with your arms fully extended out in front of your chest. Your knees and hips should both be at 90-degree angles. This is your starting position.

3. In one motion, pull with both arms and stand up by pressing your feet into the floor.

4. As you reach the standing position, rotate the TRX handles so that your palms are facing behind you.

5. Extend your arms down by your sides and press your palms backward while squeezing the triceps. This is the finish position.

6. Reverse the entire motion and squat down to get back in the starting position.

7. Perform 10 or 12 repetitions, tightening the core as you move through the set.

While the Muscle Up may not add pounds of lean tissue to one's frame, it's a great way to train the entire upper body in one big movement. It's the opposite of isolation training, and I love the way that it challenges the arms, back and chest simultaneously. Enjoy!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com

Style on 12/17/2018