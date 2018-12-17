DEAR READERS: Here's a letter in response to a recent complaint about uninvited guests:

"DEAR HELOISE: My sister has a bad habit of telling other people they can stay at my beachfront house without telling me at all. It really angers me."

-- Arkansas Reader

Tell your sister to stop inviting people.

DEAR READERS: Today's Sound On is about holiday stress.

DEAR HELOISE: I love the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays.However, it can bring out the worst in a person with so much to do, company coming, financial budgets strained and, as always, what to get everyone. I work in a major department store and yesterday saw a woman reprimand her son because he wasn't moving fast enough. I've seen couples fighting in public, and some very nasty customers who seem to think it's my job to select the gifts they'll hand out to others. Or those who snap at a salesclerk because the size 10 dress doesn't fit anymore. It's not the salesclerk's job to select the gifts you give, nor is it that person's fault if you can't squeeze into that size 10 dress.

If the holidays are stressing people out, just take a moment to remember why we celebrate these holidays. It doesn't matter if the house is perfectly decorated or what size you wear, and you really don't need to give anyone a gift. It's your holiday, too, so relax and enjoy it.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I'm getting married, for the second time. My first wedding was a huge affair, with a formal gown and a long veil. It ended in divorce. My fiance has never been married before and wants to have a big church wedding, the white dress, bridesmaids, etc., but I'm not sure what is proper and what is not for a second church wedding. Got any hints?

-- Stephanie R.,

Kansas City, Mo.

DEAR READER: Some second-time brides want to marry in white, but others may prefer to wear a color they believe is more flattering to their skin tones, such as blush or pale blue. However, second-time brides usually do not wear a veil. Some brides like to scale back the number of bridesmaids for a second wedding, some skip having a flower girl or ring bearer, but it's your wedding, and you can call the shots..

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

ActiveStyle on 12/17/2018