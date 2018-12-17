Happy birthday. It's not too late to do the thing you really wanted to do, if you want it badly enough. You'll get your mind and efforts all aligned. This year is about confluence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Are you the influencer? Bigger question: Does it matter? Do you and see what happens.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The rules of acceptable conduct are constantly changing. You are fantastic at keeping abreast of the situation, testing, observing and tracking what works and what doesn't.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What once caused you stress is no longer a problem. You've grown and the situation has shrunk. A smooth transaction will be the first sign of progress.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You read people. That's your thing. Don't get too assumptive in this regard today. People will surprise you with their idiosyncrasies and pivots.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Questing can be more of an activity than the solution to a problem. It's fun to go looking for things, more fun than taking care of the stuff you already have. Make sure you don't already have what you seek.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take out the emotional part and matters of finance are just math. Maybe this isn't about money after all. What's it really about?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're not interested in surrounding yourself with yes people, yet to be an effective leader, the team must follow you some of the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're here, and your mind is over there. That's fine for momentary flights of fancy, but it's no way to live -- your senses are only fully alive where you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make some goals just for the fun of it. If you don't have a target, you rob yourself of the satisfaction you get from hitting it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be involved with a task that's a lot like a boomerang. It will keep coming back with more to do. Ready to stop? There's never one last throw without one last catch. When you have it in your hand, set it; don't throw it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When people are ready to learn, it happens easily and quickly. Getting people ready to learn is part of the learning process.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You could get by on your charms. But that's not you. You want to do something useful, make a concrete contribution, feel the tensile strength of your connections. Charm -- that's your cherry on top.

