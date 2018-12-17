Zoo executive calls fire 'heartbreaking'

LONDON — A zoo in northwest England said insects, frogs, fish and small birds perished in a fire that broke out in an enclosure devoted to exotic tropical habitats.

Chester Zoo said in a statement issued on Sunday that keepers were able to lure all mammal species to safety, including critically endangered Sumatran orangutans, Sulawesi macaques and endangered silvery gibbons. But creatures that were kept near the fire’s starting point in the Monsoon Forest habitat area could not be saved.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said. Chief Operating Officer Jamie Christon said it’s “absolutely heartbreaking to lose any animal, especially when conservationists have worked so hard to breed these wonderful species.”

The zoo has described the Monsoon Forest exhibit as a chance to explore a tropical world filled with creatures ranging from small insects to crocodiles together with exotic plants of different shapes and sizes.

The zoo — which opened in 1931 near Chester, south of Liverpool — has some 15,000 animals, CEO Mark Pilgrim wrote in a statement on the zoo’s website. It cares for some 500 different species, about half of which are endangered, and supports and conducts 70 conservation projects at home and abroad.

A Section on 12/17/2018