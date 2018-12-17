JPs to debate animal-shelter tax for county in Arkansas

CONWAY -- The Faulkner County Quorum Court is to consider two proposals related to an animal shelter Tuesday night.

One would reimburse roughly $500,000 to the shelter voluntary-tax fund. The other would levy a 0.25-mill property tax to fund operations of a shelter once one is built. That measure, if approved, would generate roughly $370,000 to $375,000 annually, said its sponsor, Justice of the Peace Bill Dodgen of Conway.

A 0.25-mill levy would amount to about $10 a year on a house that sold for $200,000, according to the county tax assessor's office.

Millage rates vary among school districts. The millage in Conway totals 50.6, or about $2,024 on a $200,000 house, according to the assessor's office.

Jim Baker, the county judge of Faulkner County, and Donna Clawson, chairman of the Faulkner County Animal Shelter Advisory Board, are among the proposed millage's supporters.

"I support the proposed millage because it looks to be the most feasible option for funding the animal shelter we've seen yet," said Baker, a Democrat just re-elected to a four-year term.

Clawson said she's optimistic that the justices of the peace will refund the roughly $500,000, but she's "not at all optimistic" about the millage plan's chances of approval.

"We have the money to build the shelter. We just have to have the revenue stream" for operations, Clawson said.

"It's frustrating," she added. "We just don't have enough votes."

Justice of the Peace Steve Goode of Vilonia said Thursday that he had run for office with the pledge not to raise taxes.

"We have money here in the county coffers [that if reallocated] will cover this," Goode said.

"I am for a shelter. I am not for additional taxes," he said.

Goode said the county has "a very dysfunctional [Quorum] Court. ... But in 2019, I think we'll have a [Quorum] Court which is much better to work with" and will perhaps have a better chance of coming up with the funding to operate a shelter.

In 2015, Goode proposed reallocating revenue from a half-percent sales tax, which is now evenly split between roads and criminal justice, to provide that 65 percent go to the sheriff's office, which would oversee an animal shelter, and 35 percent for roads. The measure passed 11-2, but by the time the Quorum Court voted much later on a resolution to put the matter before voters, the measure failed. Goode said he had not been told earlier that such a resolution was needed.

"There will be ideas presented in 2019 that can fund the shelter [operations] and [that] I believe will pass," Goode said.

In January, the county paid $499,025 to buy property on Conway's South German Lane for a shelter, using revenue from a voluntary 1.5-mill property tax that began in 2006 and was dedicated to the shelter.

The county decided to lease the building to the sheriff's office for two years, then turn it over to the shelter. But shelter advocates became upset when they realized that the sheriff's office was renovating the facilities for its use, meaning work on converting the building into a shelter couldn't begin for two years.

Since then, many advocates have decided that it would be best to build a shelter from scratch.

Clawson has estimated that it will cost $850,000 to build a shelter. The shelter tax fund had $998,454.21 in it as of last week, according to the county treasurer's office. This does not include the proposed refund.

