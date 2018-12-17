Kosovar leader assures army no threat

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, soldiers of Kosovo Security Force at the end of the army formation ceremony in capital Pristina, Kosovo. President Hashim Thaci held a briefing on Sunday Dec. 16, 2018, saying the decision to transform the country’s security force into an army is “irreversible” but assures neighboring Serbia it doesn’t have to worry about ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, FILE)

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- The decision to transform Kosovo's security force into an army is "irreversible," the country's president said Sunday while offering assurance that a new national military does not threaten ethnic Serbs.

President Hashim Thaci gave a briefing on the army plan before he left for New York, where the United Nations Security Council is expected in coming days to discuss the small Balkan nation's decision.

Kosovo's parliament overwhelmingly approved the army's formation Friday. Neighboring Serbia has warned that an army in a place it considers Serbian territory could result in an armed intervention.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence. Its government insists the formation of an army would violate a U.N. resolution that ended Serbia's crackdown on Kosovar separatists in 1998-1999.

Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic reiterated Sunday that Belgrade will insist at the U.N. Security Council session that the army was formed in violation of a U.N. resolution.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has warned that her nation might use its own military to respond.

Thaci said the army would be a professional and multiethnic one, with 5 percent of the troops coming from the ethnic Serb minority.

