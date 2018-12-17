Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock mayor-elect names transition team

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 10:22 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Frank Scott Jr. is shown in this file photo.

With just over two weeks before he takes office, Little Rock Mayor-elect Frank Scott Jr. has named the 11 people who will lead his transition team.

The individuals will head what Scott called a “people-powered transition process” in a Monday morning news release. There will be eight citizen-led subcommittees on the topics of finance and administration, education, mobility, economic development, public safety, inclusion, quality of life and transformation and government reform, the release states.

The team’s directors are:

  • Jay Barth, political science professor at Hendrix College in Conway

  • Gus Blass III, businessman

  • Tamika Edwards, executive director of Philander Smith College’s Social Justice Institute

  • Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock

  • Kathryn Hazelett, former director of education policy for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

  • Baker Kurrus, attorney and Scott’s opponent in the mayoral runoff

  • Cristina Monterrey, immigration attorney

  • Antwan Phillips, attorney

  • Will Rockefeller, vice president of Winrock Farms

  • John Rutledge, CEO and president of First Security Bank

  • Sara Tariq, president of Harmony Health Clinic

Each city department, board, commission or entity that receives public resources will meet with the relevant subcommittee to determine impact during the last eight years, Scott said. Subcommittees will make recommendations based on that information, along with insight from City Manager Bruce Moore’s office and outgoing Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola’s administration and input from the public.

These recommendations will be included in the team’s final report and produce a four year-plan for Scott’s time in office, according to the release.

“The people shaped my campaign and will continue to shape the future of Little Rock beginning with this transition,” Scott said. “An open, transparent process is the first step in producing a clear game plan for holding myself and the Little Rock Board of Directors accountable throughout my first term.”

Scott will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 1.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    December 17, 2018 at 10:37 a.m.

    Looking at the transition team, this is a good mix of Little Rock's leadership with inclusion and diversity also a part of the team. What is even better is that these teams will lead eight citizen-led committees to focus on various areas of municipal issues to help build a four-year plan for Scott. THAT is what I strongly believe Little Rock needs to move to the next level.
    ...
    This is very similar to SA 2020 and the vision process Castro led for San Antonio that has helped the city grow to one of the top cities in the nation. Looking forward to seeing what comes from these committees and the work products for a strategic plan. Congratulations to those selected and looking forward to helping any that I can.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT