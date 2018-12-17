Little Rock mayor-elect names transition team

With just over two weeks before he takes office, Little Rock Mayor-elect Frank Scott Jr. has named the 11 people who will lead his transition team.

The individuals will head what Scott called a “people-powered transition process” in a Monday morning news release. There will be eight citizen-led subcommittees on the topics of finance and administration, education, mobility, economic development, public safety, inclusion, quality of life and transformation and government reform, the release states.

The team’s directors are:

Jay Barth, political science professor at Hendrix College in Conway

Gus Blass III, businessman

Tamika Edwards, executive director of Philander Smith College’s Social Justice Institute

Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock

Kathryn Hazelett, former director of education policy for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

Baker Kurrus, attorney and Scott’s opponent in the mayoral runoff

Cristina Monterrey, immigration attorney

Antwan Phillips, attorney

Will Rockefeller, vice president of Winrock Farms

John Rutledge, CEO and president of First Security Bank

Sara Tariq, president of Harmony Health Clinic

Each city department, board, commission or entity that receives public resources will meet with the relevant subcommittee to determine impact during the last eight years, Scott said. Subcommittees will make recommendations based on that information, along with insight from City Manager Bruce Moore’s office and outgoing Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola’s administration and input from the public.

These recommendations will be included in the team’s final report and produce a four year-plan for Scott’s time in office, according to the release.

“The people shaped my campaign and will continue to shape the future of Little Rock beginning with this transition,” Scott said. “An open, transparent process is the first step in producing a clear game plan for holding myself and the Little Rock Board of Directors accountable throughout my first term.”

Scott will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 1.