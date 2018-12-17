Man sentenced to 30 years for injuring woman in 2016 vehicle accident in Arkansas

Michael Turner - Photo courtesy of Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

A Lake City jury sentenced a man to 30 years in prison on Friday after he seriously injured a woman in a vehicle accident, a news release stated.

The jury found Michael Turner, 46, guilty of first-degree battery in connection with an accident that occurred on July 23, 2016, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release.

Turner's vehicle crossed traffic, causing a motor-vehicle accident that left Mary Neitch, 23, with severe head trauma, the release stated.

Judge Dan Ritchey agreed to the jury’s recommended sentence of 30 years in the state Department of Correction.