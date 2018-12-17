Man sentenced to 6 life terms for multiple counts of rape; victim was a minor, authorities say

A man was sentenced to six terms of life in prison on Friday after a jury convicted him of multiple counts of rape.

A Paragould jury found Heath Mabry, 51, guilty of six counts of rape, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in a news release. According to Ellington, the victim in the case was a minor.

His co-defendant in the case, Clarissa Cooley, previously pleaded guilty to rape and received 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. Cooley also testified against Mabry during the three-day trial, the news release states.

According to Ellington, the jury that found Mabry guilty consisted of five men and seven women, and Judge Barbara Halsey agreed with the jury's sentencing recommendation.