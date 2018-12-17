Authorities: Man stationed at Army base arrested after trying to meet 16-year-old girl in Arkansas

A man who was stationed at a Kansas military base was arrested early Saturday morning after authorities said he had been receiving nude photos from a 16-year-old girl and arranged to meet her near Mountain Home.

The Baxter County sheriff's office said Andrew O' Brien, 31, of Junction City, Kansas, was jailed on charges of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies said they received a complaint that O' Brien was driving to Mountain Home to secretly meet with the teen, who he had been communicating with on social media. The man had arranged to meet the girl at a business parking lot near her house, according to a news release.

The release stated that deputies set up surveillance at the meeting location where they observed O'Brien pull into a parking lot, text the 16-year-old girl and then go to the meeting location.

Deputies said they arrested O'Brien on scene. Handcuffs, vodka, condoms and two cellphones were found in the suspect's vehicle, a release stated.

Deputies said they learned O'Brien was on active military duty and was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. The military base was contacted regarding the incident and military police have placed a detainer on the man.

Fort Riley is a United States Army installation, according to a military website.

O’Brien was being held in the Baxter County jail in lieu of a $50,00 bond Monday morning.