No charges over Arkansas coroner's withheld reports

A prosecutor has decided against filing criminal charges against a southeast Arkansas coroner who declined for several weeks to fulfill Arkansas Freedom of Information Act requests for his office's death reports.

Desha County Coroner Joe Wilkin disregarded multiple public-records requests made by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ginny Monk dating as far back as September.

He provided the records Nov. 16 in response to a subpoena issued by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Crews Puryear.

Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen informed Desha County Sheriff Larry Allen on Wednesday of his decision not to prosecute Wilkin, despite determining the coroner violated the public-records law, according to a copy of a letter Deen shared with Monk.

"Given that Desha County Coroner Joe Wilkin ultimately produced pursuant to subpoena the death records requested by the journalist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, albeit initially acting in violation of the Freedom of Information Act in failing to do so, the State respectfully declines to pursue criminal prosecution in the matter," Deen wrote.

It is a low-level misdemeanor to "negligently" violate the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, with a punishment of up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Criminal charges are rare but not unprecedented. Arkansans who make unfilled requests may also sue for withheld records.

Wilkin told Monk before the subpoena was issued that he was not going to provide the documents, saying he didn't "care what the prosecutor or anybody says." Testifying last month, Wilkin told the deputy prosecutor he disregarded Monk's request because he wanted to protect family members who had lost loved ones.

Lawmakers have carved out dozens of exemptions to the open-records law to protect personal information and withhold other sensitive documents from disclosure. Coroners' death investigation reports, including the names of the deceased, are public records.

Wilkin, first elected in 2010, lost his re-election bid in May and will leave office next month.

Metro on 12/17/2018