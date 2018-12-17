Police dog injured in standoff is home resting after treatment, authorities say

A police K-9 who was injured in a fatal standoff with a woman is back at home resting after receiving treatment, authorities said on Monday.

Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Lyle Waterworth said K-9 officer Gabo was released from the Animal Medical Clinic on Friday and was home resting on Monday morning.

Police said Gabo was injured on Dec. 11 when Brenda Thomas, 56, of Jonesboro, shot the dog.

Thomas was suspected of shooting 41-year-old Dennis Mardis at the Gladiola Manor Apartments in Jonesboro, the city's Police Department said in a statement.

Negotiators responded to the scene, but were unsuccessful in attempts to communicate with Thomas or get her to leave the residence.

Thomas later took measures to counter tear gas and pepper spray that authorities deployed to attempt to get her to surrender, the statement said.

Authorities said they then sent the K-9 officer into the residence, but Thomas shot the dog. She also shot at officers who tried to enter the apartment, and they returned fire, striking her, police wrote.

Thomas was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.