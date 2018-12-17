Witch-trial-linked home up for sale

BOSTON — A once-run-down historic home that stands where a woman accused of witchcraft during the 1692 Salem witch trials settled after she was spared the noose is on the market after an extensive renovation project.

The home in Framingham, Mass., known as the Peter and Sarah Clayes House, hit the market Thursday with an asking price of $975,000.

Annie Murphy, executive director of the Framingham History Center and a member of the trust formed to save the structure, which had fallen into disrepair, is confident someone who appreciates history will snap up the property.

Sarah Clayes was jailed during the 1692 witch trials, which claimed the lives of 20 people, including her sisters, Rebecca Nurse and Mary Easty. She was freed in 1693 when the hysteria died down.

Sarah and her husband, Peter, along with other members of their extended family, resettled on land about 35 miles southwest of Salem that in 1700 became the town of Framingham.

Historians acknowledge that little, if any, of the original home built at the site in 1693 remains. The structure still standing dates to 1776.

After a foreclosure around 2000, the privately owned home was abandoned and became derelict. It was vandalized and defaced with graffiti.

