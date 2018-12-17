SLIM PICKINGS: We try Wandering Bear Cold Brew

WHAT: Wandering Bear Cold Brew

STATS: One 11-ounce container of the Vanilla with a Splash of Coconut Milk has 20 calories and 1.5 fat grams and zero carbohydrate, fiber, sugar and protein grams. We were sent press samples. More information and online store at wanderingbearcoffee.com.

THE SKINNY: I don't do coffee. Unless it's icy cold and contains so much cream and sugar it can longer chemically be called coffee.

Wandering Bear's Cold Brew — available in 96-ounce boxes with a tap or 11-ounce containers sold in 12-packs — checks off only one of my boxes: It's served cold. Some flavors, like the Vanilla and Mocha, feature "a Splash of Coconut Milk," but no actual cream and no sugar.

Still, I did find myself sipping — and not totally hating — the Straight Black Cold Brew because lately I'm flirting with intermittent fasting and not consuming anything with calories or even flavorings in the morning.

I found it smoother than some coffees, and Wandering Bear's potent caffeine content (a whopping 275 mg per 11 ounces) kept me flying high — and not just wandering — all morning long.

— Jennifer Christman

Style on 12/17/2018