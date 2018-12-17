Sections
State officials say another 4,600 enrollees dropped from Arkansas Works due to work requirement

by Andy Davis | Today at 11:18 a.m. 3comments

More than 4,600 Arkansas Works enrollees lost their coverage on Dec. 1 as a result of the program’s work requirement, according to figures released Monday.

The terminations bring the total number who have lost coverage due to the requirement since the state began implementing it in June to 16,932.

To meet the requirement, enrollees who don’t qualify for an exemption must spend 80 hours a month on work or other approved activities. Enrollees who fail to meet the requirement for three months during a year are terminated from the program and barred from re-enrolling for the rest of the year.

The 4,655 enrollees who lost coverage this month is the largest number to be dropped from the program for noncompliance in a single month so far.

Partly as a result of the terminations, the state also reported that total enrollment in the program dropped from 245,553 on Nov. 1 to 234,385 as of Dec. 1.

The program covers Arkansans who became eligible for Medicaid when the state extended the assistance in 2014 to adults with incomes of up to 138 percent of the poverty level.

Comments

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    December 17, 2018 at 12:24 p.m.

    good frees up more money for people who really need it.
  • dunk7474
    December 17, 2018 at 1:13 p.m.

    good frees up more money foe the rich tax break. thanks Asa.
  • Razorback86
    December 17, 2018 at 1:32 p.m.

    What a surprise a Lawyer (govenor) our caring Governor is out just for rich!!!!
    Let’s make him a little richer maybe we can spend another 800,000 on the Govenor’s Mansion just wasn’t high class enough for a lawyer I mean governor my opinion maybe he can buy some Cadillac Escalades to travel three to four at a time to all these towns that he cares so much about why would he want to ride in a cheap 70,000 blacked out Chevy Surburbans LTZ High Country extended editions when he could be in a Cadillac Escalade on tax payer’s dime
    Clueless people think he’s trying to save it’s about using it for what he wants to use it for not the human race why should government be able to dictate how a person lives. I work I pay taxes I pay for my and my families healthcare I would rather help the human race then spend millions on making these offices fancy and comfort for him and his staff just glad he’ll be gone in four years thank goodness. Guess when they take houses then guns y’all cry that the government has to much control give the government a inch they will take a mile just my opinion.

