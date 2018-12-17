FOOTBALL

Former UA assistant coach arrested

Former University of Arkansas football coach Vernon Hargreaves was arrested Saturday in Columbia, Mo., on a warrant regarding a missed court appearance, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Hargreaves, the inside linebackers coach at the University of Missouri, was booked and released on $1,000 bond by the Boone County sheriff's office, according to the newspaper.

Hargreaves, 56, had been cited for a traffic ticket in December 2017 in Miller County, Mo., on a misdemeanor charge for operating a vehicle without insurance. Hargreaves, who spent three years on the staff of former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, was making the transition to Columbia, Mo., around that time. He failed to appear for a January court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest at that time, according to the Post-Dispatch.

A Missouri team spokesman told the newspaper that the university is aware of the situation and is gathering more information.

The Tigers, who completed an 8-4 regular season with a 38-0 victory over Arkansas last month, play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Villines paces Arkansas Tech past Lane

Hannah Villines led Arkansas Tech University with a 23-point, 10-rebound performance in an 81-57 victory over Lane College on Sunday in Russellville.

Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse had 16 points and Jacie Higgins had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Suns (5-4).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Hopkin turns in strong performance overseas

University of Arkansas junior Anna Hopkin set four personal bests and was named the English champion in three events over the weekend at the English Swimming Winter Championships in Sheffield, England.

Hopkin, a Preston, England, native, was the 100-meter freestyle English champion with a time of 52.00 en route to setting her first personal best of the weekend on the opening day.

On the second day, she became the 50-meter freestyle English champion with a time of 23.70 and earned a third-place finish in the 100-meter butterfly in 58.92.

Hopkin wrapped up the event as the 50-meter butterfly English champion with a time of 25.94.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/17/2018