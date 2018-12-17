Talented Marion QB expected to garner plenty of attention

Marion sophomore quarterback Daedrick Cail is somewhat of an unknown, but that’s likely to change over the next two years.

“He looks like a DI quarterback,” Marion offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Tribble said. “Probably the best thing about him is he’s got that quarterback personality. He’s even keel. He’s never too high, never gets down in the dumps no matter if it’s a bad play or something like that or I’m going crazy at him. He’s the same guy all the time.”

Cail is also an excellent baseball player and participates in travel ball. During an Ole Miss baseball camp, his throw from third base to first was clocked at 93 mph.

“That’s what pops off of the screen if you watch him,” Tribble said. “The best way to describe it is the ball just jumps off of his hands and he has tremendously accuracy downfield.”

Cail (6-0, 190) completed 163 of 262 passes for 2,336 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and led the Patriots to a 8-3 record, their first winning season since 2011.

“He has really big hands, which I think really helps him,” Tribble said. “I think if you just watch game film, he’s got amazing control over the ball in where he’s wanting to put it.”

Tribble, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Kentucky Christian prior to arriving in Marion, recalls one particular play that illustrates Cail’s arm strength.

“He kind of gets out of the pocket and his legs are completely wrapped up and he just goes through his natural throwing motion and throws a strike probably 20 yards right outside the sideline,” Tribble said. “It’s one of the more accurate balls I’ve ever seen and the kid’s feet aren’t even on the ground.”

Cail didn't attend any college camps during the summer, but has plans to make several camps next summer. He’s likely not done growing.

“He still has that baby-face look and his mom and dad both are over 6 feet,” Tribble said. “His sister is a year younger than him and I believe she’s an inch taller than me. I think she’s about 6-1 or 6-2.”

Tribble said Cail’s throwing motion is natural and fluid.

“I’ve never coached high school, so the whole time I was in college that’s what you’re looking for in the recruiting process,” Tribble said. “Looking for a kid with a smooth, natural throwing motion with no hitch and that’s what he has every time. He releases at a high point and then he can also throw at different angles on screens and RPOs.

“This kid has an arm as a 15- or 16-year-old that as far as straight and zip on the ball, it’s probably better than some guys starting in Division I football right now.”